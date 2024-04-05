Armchair Travel to New England – Apr. 17

If you love lighthouses, lobsters and loads of historical sites, explore the northeast corner of the country that is farthest from Coronado without getting up from your chair. Come to the Coronado Community Center to hear Kris Grant, Coronado Magazine’s travel editor, present “The New England States: Here’s Why and Where You Should go this Year!”

Kris will share compelling views of the landscape, architecture, and historical sites of the New England states on Wednesday, April 17 as part of the popular Armchair Travel series. The doors open at 6 pm, so attendees can find a seat and get a themed snack and beverage before the presentation starts at 6:30.

The advance fee is $6 for residents and $8 for nonresidents, and $8 at the door for all. To register, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way.





