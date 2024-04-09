Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Want A Fun Summer Job? Become a Day Camp Counselor

You are never too old to play outside all day! If you are passionate about working with children and creating unforgettable summer memories, Coronado Recreation wants you on their team. Become a day camp counselor and experience the joy of mentoring young children, growing your leadership skills, and building lifelong friendships.

Apply online and select “Youth Programs or Day Camp” on your application. Have three or more years of experience leading youth program staff? Check the Recreation Specialist position too. Don’t let this opportunity for a Summer of Fun in the Sun pass you by!

For more information, contact Recreation by email at [email protected].

 

 



