The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services will host a community workshop at the Community Center to discuss recreation fees & policies at two different times on July 8, 12:30 – 2 p.m. and 4:30 – 6 p.m. Both workshop times will have the same content.

Visit www.projectcoronado.org for additional updates and information.

We look forward to your participation and hope to see you there!