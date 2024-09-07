Explore the Mystique of Indigo: A Deep Dive into “BLUE GOLD”

Get ready to embark on a fascinating journey through the world of indigo with “BLUE GOLD: The Art and Science of Indigo,” on September 13, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Join us for an exclusive presentation featuring guest co-curator of the Mingei International Museum’s fall exhibition, Barbara Hanson Forsyth, who will offer a unique insider’s perspective on this captivating showcase.

Explore how indigo, known as “blue gold,” intersects with art, science, history, and culture. Forsyth will delve into its cultivation, chemical properties, and impact on art and global trade. This interdisciplinary showcase highlights indigo’s significance from botanical to economic realms.

Don’t miss this opportunity to uncover the rich heritage and ongoing relevance of indigo. Join us for a fascinating hour that blends education and inspiration.

This presentation is free, however spaces are limited, early registration is encouraged. To secure your spot or for more information, please visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.





