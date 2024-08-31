Saturday, August 31, 2024
Enhance Your Skills with Bridge Basics 2: Competitive Bidding Classes

City of Coronado
The John D. Spreckels Center is excited to offer Bridge Basics 2: Competitive Bidding. This class will be held on Wednesdays, from September 11 to October 30, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Bridge Basics 2 is designed for players who already know the basics of bridge and want to refine their competitive bidding skills. Students will learn essential concepts for when both sides are bidding for the contract, including preemptive opening bids, overcalls, and take-out doubles. The class will also cover the use of competitive tools and strategies to enhance your gameplay. Each participant will receive a textbook to support their learning.

The registration fee for Bridge Basics 2 is $60 for residents and $70 for nonresidents. To secure your spot, register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call 619-522-7343.

Join us to elevate your bridge game and enjoy a rewarding experience in a supportive and engaging environment.



