Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Halloween Monster Mash-Up

Monday, October 14 is a school holiday, so join us for some awesome, gruesome fun at the Halloween Monster Mash-Up in the Club Room. We will be creating crafts, mixing slime, and cooking treats. We’ll play some Halloween games and compete in chilling contests. Come in a costume if you can.

This holiday workshop is open to children ages 5-11. Parents can pick the morning mash-up from 10 to 11:30 am or the afternoon one from 1 to 2:30pm. Advance registration is required. Register now before it fills up. For more information or to register, go to coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.

MORNING: https://bit.ly/HalloweenMonsterMashUpMorning

AFTERNOON: https://bit.ly/HalloweenMonsterMashUpAfternoon



