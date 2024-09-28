Saturday, September 28, 2024
Community News

Using ChatGPT in Your Daily Life

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Photo by Andrew Need / Pexels

Unlock the potential of ChatGPT to simplify your daily tasks and enhance productivity! Join us for a four-week class every Thursday from 2 to 3 pm, starting on October 3 and running through October 24 at the John D. Spreckels Center.

This user-friendly class is perfect for anyone looking to integrate AI into their routine. You’ll learn practical applications, effective communication techniques, and how to personalize your interactions with ChatGPT. Whether you’re managing your schedule or brainstorming creative ideas, this session will demonstrate how to make ChatGPT an invaluable asset in your everyday life.

The fee is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents. To register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh St.

Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your daily tasks!

 



0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Rotary Leads Effort to Fight Food Insecurity – Coronado Nonprofits Invited to Participate

Community News

New Keiki Hula & Tahitian Dance Classes Offered – Registration Open

Community News

Coronado Community READ 2025 – Nominate a Title Before Oct. 6

Community News

New Exhibition to Open in the C3 Gallery

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Sept. 12-18, 2024

Community News

Lend a Supporting PAW(S) to Coronado’s Animal Shelter

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Uncategorized

Join the Fun: Line Dance Party at the John D. Spreckels Center on September 27

Community News

Discover the Joy of Ukulele this Fall at the John D. Spreckels Center

People

Seeking Subject Matter Experts

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Presents: Discovering Hospice and Palliative Care

Travel

Experience the Charm of English Aviation: Armchair Travel “Flying Over the English Countryside”

Community News

Advanced Beginner Machine Quilt Piecing Classes: Elevate Your Quilting Skills

More Local News

Coronado Looks to State, Regional Laws as it Considers Plastic Reduction Ordinance

City of Coronado

Meet Ashley DeGree, the New President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation

Education

After Lengthy Closure, Imperial Beach Shoreline is (Mostly) Open

News

CUSD Update: District Talks Budget, Future Cuts and the Merits of an After School Esports Program at CMS

Education

Shore Duty Brings Award Winning Spirits and Homemade Offerings to Local Food Scene

Dining

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Spread Joy to Children