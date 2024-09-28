Using ChatGPT in Your Daily Life

Unlock the potential of ChatGPT to simplify your daily tasks and enhance productivity! Join us for a four-week class every Thursday from 2 to 3 pm, starting on October 3 and running through October 24 at the John D. Spreckels Center.

This user-friendly class is perfect for anyone looking to integrate AI into their routine. You’ll learn practical applications, effective communication techniques, and how to personalize your interactions with ChatGPT. Whether you’re managing your schedule or brainstorming creative ideas, this session will demonstrate how to make ChatGPT an invaluable asset in your everyday life.

The fee is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents. To register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh St.

Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your daily tasks!





