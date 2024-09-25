City of Coronado Hosts Free “Movie in the Park”

The City of Coronado Parks and Beaches Division is excited to invite the community to a free movie in the park at Spreckels Park on Saturday, October 12! Join us for a fun-filled evening as we screen the animated hit “Wreck-It Ralph” (Rated PG).

The movie will begin at 7 pm, and no registration is required. Simply bring your family, friends, blankets, and lawn chairs, and enjoy a night under the stars. This free event is perfect for all ages and is a wonderful opportunity for the Coronado community to come together for some lighthearted entertainment.

Spreckels Park, located on Orange Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets, provides a beautiful backdrop for this outdoor event, offering plenty of space for families and movie lovers to relax and enjoy. Please note that alcohol and smoking of any kind is not permitted. Contact the Park & Beach staff at 619-964-6646 with any questions.





