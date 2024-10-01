Tuesday, October 1, 2024
2024 Turkey Coloring Contest for Kids

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

It’s time for Recreation & Golf Services’ annual Turkey Coloring Contest, sponsored by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club. This holiday tradition allows kindergarten through fifth-grade students to create unique, colorful Thanksgiving masterpieces.

The young artists can use crayons, markers, and colored pencils to create their holiday showpieces. Contest prizes will be awarded at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, November 19. Contest entries can be submitted in “the contest dropbox oven” located in the Community Center lobby through Wednesday, October 30. Make sure to read the contest rules and print the downloadable 2024 Turkey Coloring Contest Form from the link below. For more information, call 619-522-7342.

https://bit.ly/2024TurkeyColoringContest

 

 



