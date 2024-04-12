Pancakes & Pajamas Volleyball Night for Kids – Apr. 26

Calling all young boy and girl volleyball enthusiasts! Put on your pajamas and join in for a fun-filled Pancakes & Pajamas Youth Volleyball Night on April 26, 5-7 p.m., at the Community Center Gymnasium and Abalone Room. Ages 8-12 are welcome! Plus, they can treat themselves to delicious pancakes and waffles during the event.

Register online or learn more at Coronado.Ca.Us/CivicRec or call 619-522-7342, or visit the direct link at https://bit.ly/YouthVolleyballNight.

Let’s have a blast playing volleyball together!





