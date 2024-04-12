Friday, April 12, 2024
Pancakes & Pajamas Volleyball Night for Kids – Apr. 26

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Calling all young boy and girl volleyball enthusiasts! Put on your pajamas and join in for a fun-filled Pancakes & Pajamas Youth Volleyball Night on April 26, 5-7 p.m., at the Community Center Gymnasium and Abalone Room. Ages 8-12 are welcome! Plus, they can treat themselves to delicious pancakes and waffles during the event.

Register online or learn more at Coronado.Ca.Us/CivicRec or call 619-522-7342, or visit the direct link at https://bit.ly/YouthVolleyballNight.

Let’s have a blast playing volleyball together!



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Council to Discuss Limiting Beach Fires at April 16 Meeting