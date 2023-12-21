San Diego Airport Anticipates Busy Winter Holiday Travel Through New Year’s Day

San Diego International Airport (SAN) expects to see more than 700,000 people arriving and departing during the upcoming winter holiday travel week which runs from just before Christmas Day through New Year’s Day. Saturday, December 23 and Saturday, December 30 are anticipated to be the busiest days travel days of the holiday week. The airport anticipates approximately 80,000 people will travel through the SAN each day that week.

Passengers are urged to plan ahead before heading to the airport. Below are suggested tips for travelers coming through SAN during the winter holiday travel week:

Check your flight status . Before coming to the airport, be sure to check with your airline to confirm your flight time.

Arrive early – Don't cut it close . Expect traffic congestion due to construction on the roadways approaching the airport and in front of the existing Terminal 1. Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight. Busiest times curbside are 4 am to 6:15 am, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and 8 pm to 12 am. View current construction impacts at NewT1.com.

Make parking reservations – secure your spot . With construction underway on our new Terminal 1 parking structure (scheduled to open in late 2024), on-airport parking is extremely limited. Parking is currently available at our Terminal 2 Parking Plaza. Anyone planning to park at the airport should make reservations in advance. Reservations can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or curbside valet. Make reservations here.

The Terminal Loop Shuttle helps you get around SAN . If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle which transports passengers between the two terminals.

Don't forget about the San Diego Flyer . The San Diego Flyer is a free shuttle bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick up is at 4:45 am and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 am.

Get dropped off or use rideshare . Have friends or family drop off or pick up. Taxis, Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare options are also good alternatives.

Follow the signs . Whether dropping off or picking up passengers, please follow construction signage and stay within marked lanes. Be alert and ensure car doors and personal belongings are not blocking other drivers and passengers. Lastly, follow the directions of Airport Traffic Officers – they are there to ensure the safety of everyone at the airport.

Skip the traffic . Picking up? Avoid circling! The Cell Phone Lot in the Terminal 2 West Parking Lot on McCain Road is the perfect place to wait for your party. The lot is open from 5:00 am to 12:30 am.

Once at the airport, shop, dine, relax. Shops and restaurants inside the terminals are open to provide travel necessities, meals, snacks, last-minute gifts and more. Visit san.org/Shop-Dine-Relax for hours and locations of SAN concessionaires.

Enjoy holiday performances and cheer! During December, SAN will host live musical and circus performances in the terminals. Plus, the airport’s restaurants will offer special holiday-inspired menu items and the shops will offer special-holiday deals to passengers. For information on performances and holiday deals, visit san.org/Events-Deals/Events.

