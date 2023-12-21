Thursday, December 21, 2023
Travel

San Diego Airport Anticipates Busy Winter Holiday Travel Through New Year’s Day

2 min.

Passengers are urged to plan ahead

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

San Diego International Airport (SAN) expects to see more than 700,000 people arriving and departing during the upcoming winter holiday travel week which runs from just before Christmas Day through New Year’s Day. Saturday, December 23 and Saturday, December 30 are anticipated to be the busiest days travel days of the holiday week. The airport anticipates approximately 80,000 people will travel through the SAN each day that week.

Passengers are urged to plan ahead before heading to the airport. Below are suggested tips for travelers coming through SAN during the winter holiday travel week:

  • Check your flight status. Before coming to the airport, be sure to check with your airline to confirm your flight time.
  • Arrive early – Don’t cut it close. Expect traffic congestion due to construction on the roadways approaching the airport and in front of the existing Terminal 1. Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight. Busiest times curbside are 4 am to 6:15 am, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and 8 pm to 12 am. View current construction impacts at NewT1.com.
  • Make parking reservations – secure your spot. With construction underway on our new Terminal 1 parking structure (scheduled to open in late 2024), on-airport parking is extremely limited. Parking is currently available at our Terminal 2 Parking Plaza. Anyone planning to park at the airport should make reservations in advance. Reservations can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or curbside valet. Make reservations here.
  • The Terminal Loop Shuttle helps you get around SAN. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle which transports passengers between the two terminals.
  • Don’t forget about the San Diego Flyer. The San Diego Flyer is a free shuttle bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick up is at 4:45 am and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 am.
  • Get dropped off or use rideshare. Have friends or family drop off or pick up. Taxis, Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare options are also good alternatives.
  • Follow the signsWhether dropping off or picking up passengers, please follow construction signage and stay within marked lanes. Be alert and ensure car doors and personal belongings are not blocking other drivers and passengers. Lastly, follow the directions of Airport Traffic Officers – they are there to ensure the safety of everyone at the airport.
  • Skip the traffic. Picking up? Avoid circling! The Cell Phone Lot in the Terminal 2 West Parking Lot on McCain Road is the perfect place to wait for your party. The lot is open from 5:00 am to 12:30 am.
  • Once at the airport, shop, dine, relax. Shops and restaurants inside the terminals are open to provide travel necessities, meals, snacks, last-minute gifts and more. Visit san.org/Shop-Dine-Relax for hours and locations of SAN concessionaires.

Enjoy holiday performances and cheer! During December, SAN will host live musical and circus performances in the terminals. Plus, the airport’s restaurants will offer special holiday-inspired menu items and the shops will offer special-holiday deals to passengers. For information on performances and holiday deals, visit san.org/Events-Deals/Events.

To learn more about construction impacts, transit options, and more, visit newt1.com.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Armchair Travel: Australia and Tasmania – Dec. 13

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy – Escape to Hawaii’s Beautifully Diverse Big Island

Entertainment

Emerald Award Winner Brendan Hall on CIFF, “Out There,” & The Moon

Travel

Officials Sign Steel Beam to Celebrate Completion of Airport’s New Terminal 1 Steel Structure

Travel

Alaska Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service to Atlanta from San Diego International Airport

Community News

Anticipate Delays to San Diego Airport due to I-5 Closure Sept. 29-Oct. 2

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Discover Coronado Named Title Sponsor of Coronado Art & Wine Festival

Community News

13th Annual URT Santa Surf Off Toy Drive – Dec. 24

Uncategorized

Bring Your 4th of July Parade Memories to Share – Dec. 20 & 21

Stage

“A Very Special Christmas Tree” – Dec. 21

Military

Avenue of Heroes: John Lepore

People

CJWC Donates $15,000 to STEP

More Local News

Arts Brought $39.2 Million to Coronado’s Economy in 2022

Community News

CUSD Update: New Officers Elected, Budget Challenges Reflect Declining Enrollment and Changes at State Level

Education

Council to Solicit Public Input on Potential Winn Room Expansion

City of Coronado

First Annual Mistletoe Mile Raises Funds for Feeding San Diego

Community News

Celebrating the Holidays in Coronado Golf Cart Style

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Santa Surprises and Delights Children at Coronado Rotary Holiday Party