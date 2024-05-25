Celebrate Summer at Hotel del Coronado: Pool Party, Beach Nights, Retro Roller Skating & More!

Make it a staycation this summer and book the Shore House or Beach Village at the Hotel del Coronado. These two “residential-style” offerings allow for families to feel like they have their own private beach house with plenty of space. And while at The Del, summer 2024 offers a full lineup of sun-soaked activities. From a family-friendly pool party and vibrant Baja Beach Nights to outdoor movie screenings, beach bonfires, and a retro-inspired roller rink, there’s something for everyone at the iconic beachfront resort.

On June 29 from 11 am to 3 pm, get ready to soak up the sun as The Del teams up with COOLA organic suncare for the ultimate family-friendly summer pool party!

Enjoy SoCal-inspired tunes and specialty cocktails inspired by COOLA, and play Plinko to win COOLA prizes and learn to take care of your skin with consultations and product demonstrations by COOLA.

Immerse in the vibrant energy of Baja Beach Nights, where exhilarating live entertainment takes center stage. Feast on a delectable beachside Baja-style dinner buffet, featuring sizzling fire pit grill stations dug right on the sand, a vibrant salsa and guacamole bar, fresh salads, a Mexican fruit cart, and decadent desserts.

Prepare to be captivated by the dynamic performances of folk dancers, Latin singers, salsa dancers, and a mariachi band, creating an atmosphere of pure joy and excitement. Join for an unforgettable sunset celebration, where the entertainment steals the show and memories are made to last a lifetime. (Tickets: $240/adult, $160/child 4-12 y/o, and complimentary for children 3 & under with a paying adult)

From June 14-September 2, experience the ultimate summer vibe at the Roller Rink at The Del, its first retro-inspired roller skating rink.

Skate against the backdrop of The Del’s stunning Victorian architecture near the resort’s beautifully restored main entrance. Cool down rink-side with a summer cocktail, snacks and a cup of Dippin’ Dots. Skate sessions last 90 minutes and are available daily, with themed nights to get your groove on. So pull on your striped socks and dolphin shorts, and let the good times roll! ($28/person or $25/Hotel Guests, Members, & Military & First Responders)

Snuggle up on Del Beach for family-favorite holiday movies and cult classics in a theater under the stars.

Guests can cuddle up around a private bonfire with s’mores and relax in a beach daybed or enjoy seating in Del Beach sand chairs. ($25/person or $300/Roast Family Movie Package up to 6 people)

Bonfires on the beach have long been a favorite tradition at The Del. Guests tuck their toes-in-the-sand as they gather around a private beach bonfire, roast s’mores and enjoy the amazing sunset views.

Fire pits can be reserved for a one-hour experience and include all s’mores-making items. *Reservations are required and one pit accommodates up to 10 guests.

Summer at The Del





