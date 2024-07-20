Saturday, July 20, 2024
Travel

Armchair Travel: Czech Republic

1 min.
Prague. Nastya Dulhiier / Unsplash

Embark on a virtual journey to the Czech Republic with Vera Dolansky as your guide! Join us for ‘Czeching Out my Bohemian Roots’ on Wednesday, August 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Discover the captivating beauty and cultural richness of the Czech Republic, also known as Czechia. From the historic region of Bohemia to its modern allure, this Central European gem offers a picturesque landscape and a wealth of architectural wonders. Prague, its capital city, is famed for its vibrant cultural scene and a stunning blend of contemporary and ancient architecture.

Vera Dolansky will transport you through her recent journey across her ancestral homeland, sharing personal anecdotes and insights. Experience the breathtaking Moravian and Bohemian countryside through her eyes, accompanied by visits with Czech relatives. Dive into the historical treasures of Prague, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, and witness exclusive video footage from a special event held in Prague in July 2024.

Join us for this unique armchair travel experience and enjoy a themed snack and beverage as you settle in for the presentation. Doors open at 6 p.m., with tickets priced at $6 for residents and $8 for nonresidents in advance, or $8 at the door. Secure your seat by registering online at coronado.ca.us/civicrec, calling 619-522-7343, or visiting the front counter at 1019 Seventh Street.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the wonders of the Czech Republic without leaving Coronado!



City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

