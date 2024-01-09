Breeze Airways Says ‘Hello’ to San Diego, the Airline’s Fifth California Destination

Breeze Airways today announced that it would be adding San Diego as the airline’s 46th national destination. Breeze will inaugurate five new routes this spring, starting April 30, to: Cincinnati, OH; Jacksonville, FL; Norfolk, VA; Raleigh-Durham, NC; and Pittsburgh, PA — all of which are new routes from San Diego International Airport (SAN). Additionally, Breeze will offer daily one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru flights to Providence, RI, and Hartford, CT.

“We’re thrilled to add service to San Diego, our fifth destination in California, as we introduce five brand new nonstops and two direct destinations from San Diego International,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “Now San Diegans won’t have to connect when traveling to these seven locations, getting there twice as fast for around half the price, and travelers from those cities will have fast and affordable travel opportunities to come enjoy San Diego.”

Fares on the new nonstops start as low as $129* one-way, if purchased by January 15, for travel by September 3. Further, Breeze is currently offering 35-percent off** all roundtrip base fares on travel from January 15 through May 22 if the promo code ‘GETFRESH’ is used at checkout on the Breeze App or at flybreeze.com. The promotion is available through January 12 (11:59pm ET) and includes every route in Breeze’s coast-to-coast network spanning 46 cities in 26 states.

From San Diego:

Raleigh-Durham, NC** (Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting April 30, Nice from $129* one way)

Jacksonville, FL** (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 1, Nice from $129* one way)

Norfolk, VA** (Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, starting May 1, Nice from $129* one way)

Cincinnati, OH** (Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting May 2, Nice from $129* one way)

Pittsburgh, PA** (Fridays and Mondays, starting May 3, Nice from $139* one way)

Providence, RI** (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service, Daily, starting April 30);

Hartford, CT** (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service, Daily, starting May 1)

“We welcome Breeze Airways to SAN,” said Hampton Brown, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, San Diego Country Regional Airport Authority. “We look forward to offering nonstop access between SAN and these five new destinations. Breeze Airways will be the first carrier at SAN to offer these routes which will connect Southern Californians to many cities across the country and provide travelers easy access to sunny San Diego.”

Recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers Guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent—the carrier’s premium inflight experience featuring 2×2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Routes from San Diego will be operated with Airbus A220-300 aircraft which are configured with 12 recliner seats in the Ascent experience, 45 extra legroom seats and 80 standard economy seats.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.

*Nice promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between April 30 and September 3, 2024. Promotion must be purchased by January 15, 2024 (11:59 pm ET). Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

**35% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for roundtrip flights with promo code GETFRESH. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app from January 8, 2024, through January 12, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), for travel from January 15, 2024, through May 22, 2024. Travel must be flown on qualifying travel dates for discount to be applied in full. Discount will apply only to flights on qualifying travel dates. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.





