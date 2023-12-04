Armchair Travel: Australia and Tasmania – Dec. 13

Come join us for an armchair exploration of, “A Winelands Focus on Tasmania and South Australia,” another installment of the John D. Spreckels Center’s popular Armchair Travel series. Doug Simay will guide you through Southern Australia’s and Tasmania’s stunning natural environment as well as the abundant vineyards of a renowned wine growing region.

On Wednesday, December 13, Simay will present photos of beautiful sights and tell the stories of his travels. The program will include themed snacks and refreshments. The doors will open at 6 pm and the presentation will begin at 6:30 pm.

The price of a ticket for this armchair journey down under is $6 for residents and $8 for nonresidents or a flat rate of $8 for all individuals on the night of the event. Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call at 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. Reservations are preferred.





