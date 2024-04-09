Jr. Musical Theater Spring Productions

Unleash your child’s creativity with our musical theater classes! Children can explore acting, dance, and performing in a fun environment.

We have “Frozen” (ages 3-5) and “Trolls Band Together” (ages 5-12) on Wednesdays through May 22, 2024, in the Club Room at Glorietta Bay. These classes are an introduction to musical theater and dance. Fun drama games, get cast parts, learn acting, and present a mini-abridged end-of-session performance. Costumes to borrow are included! Preschoolers will go on a magical journey to Aerndelle with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf of “Frozen” fame, while school-age children follow Trolls Poppy and Branch to rescue Floyd to get the BroZones back in concert.

Space is still available in these two programs.

Ready to sign up or need more information? Contact Recreation and Golf Services at 619-522-7342 or visit www.coronado.ca.us/register to help your child’s inner star to shine brightly.





