May is Mental Wellness Month – Find Related Events

Find out more about good mental health through three engaging activities that the City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services department has scheduled for Mental Wellness Month! Admission is free.

Aging and Independent Services will present “Good Mental Health is Ageless” in the Club Room and Boat House at 1985 Stand Way on Friday, May 3, 11:30-12:30 p.m. Attendees will hear myths, stigmas, and barriers surrounding older adults’ mental health debunked and learn how physical activity, social interaction, interpersonal relationships, life learning, and finding humor in life serve as preventative measures. The presentation will include a primer on signs of mental health issues and a self-assessment tool.

A Music Therapist from Sharp Coronado Hospital will present “Music-Centered Wellness” in the Coronado Community Center’s Abalone Room on Thursday, May 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. This will be a fun, interactive hands-on activity with percussion instruments provided to demonstrate music’s effect on mental/emotional health and wellness.

Sharp will present “Art for Wellness” in the Abalone Room on Thursday, May 16, also from 2 to 3 p.m. Attendees will take part in an enjoyable interactive workshop on utilizing art experiences for expression while listening to music. The therapist will bring all art supplies.

Space is limited, so please register early. To register, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at the Community Center at 1845 Strand Way.

 



