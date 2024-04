Join Coronado Cheer at Glorietta Bay Park for a fun-filled parent and toddler cheer class with Coach Caroline!

Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy games, music, and props every Thursday or Friday, 9:30-10:10 am.

Ready to sign up or need more information? Reach out to Recreation and Golf Services at 619-522-7342 or visit www.coronado.ca.us/register, or tap into these links:

Thursday classes: https://bit.ly/ThursdayToddlerCheer

Friday Classes: https://bit.ly/FridayToddlerCheer