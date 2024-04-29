Monday, April 29, 2024
Learn Lawn Bowling – Thursday Evenings in May

City of Coronado
Are you ready to step into the world of lawn bowling and experience a sport that combines skill, strategy, and camaraderie? Look no further than the upcoming lawn bowling classes hosted by the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to enhance your lawn bowling skills, our classes offer a fantastic opportunity to learn, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and enjoy the outdoors. Don’t miss out on this chance to discover the fun and excitement of lawn bowling!

Starting May 2 and running through May 23, our lawn bowling classes will take place every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can find us at the green behind the John D. Spreckels Center, conveniently located at 1019 Seventh St.

Our classes are designed to introduce novice bowlers to the fundamentals of lawn bowling in a friendly and supportive environment. Led by experienced members of the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club, participants will receive patient instruction on how to roll bowls, understand the rules of the game, and grasp essential lawn bowling terminology. Moreover, delve into the fascinating history of this sport that has delighted players for generations.

Worried about equipment? Don’t be! The Lawn Bowling Club will provide all the necessary gear, ensuring you have everything you need to get started. We do recommend wearing flat-soled shoes that are comfortable for walking, as they contribute to your enjoyment and performance during the classes.

Securing your spot in our lawn bowling classes is simple. You can register and pay the $20 fee online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, give us a call at 619-522-7343, or visit our friendly staff at the front desk of the Coronado Community Center located at 1845 Strand Way.

 



