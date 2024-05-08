Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Uncategorized

Volunteer Opportunity: Make a Difference at Feeding America Food Bank – June 4

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Photo by Aaron Doucett / Unsplash

Join us in making a meaningful difference in our community! Spend two hours of your time on Thursday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, volunteering at the Feeding America Food Bank. Organized by the John D. Spreckels Center, this volunteer opportunity welcomes all who wish to contribute.

Tasks for volunteers will vary depending on the day’s needs, ensuring your assistance goes where it’s most valuable. Dress comfortably in casual attire and bring your enthusiasm. Transportation to and from the site is required, but don’t worry – a Spreckels staff member will be there to greet you and work alongside you.

Once you sign up, you’ll receive notification of the specific food bank site where you’ll be lending a hand. To register for this rewarding Feeding America Volunteer Field Trip, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Coronado Community Center front desk at 1845 Strand Way. There’s no registration fee, so let’s come together and make a positive impact!



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Approves Zoning Changes to Make Way for RHNA Housing Units

Uncategorized

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Offering Class of 2024 Young Women Marilyn Foster Scholarships

Uncategorized

A Visit to Balboa Park’s Historic Gardens – Apr. 8

News

30-Year Waterfront Plan Addresses Future Growth Surrounding San Diego Bay

Military

Airmen Travel to Coronado for Operation Seawolf Training

Uncategorized

Bring Your 4th of July Parade Memories to Share – Dec. 20 & 21

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Get A Fresh View of Contemporary Art – May 17

Community News

A Day Trip to the Coral Tree Tea House – May 10

Community News

May is Mental Wellness Month – Find Related Events

Community News

Pancakes & Pajamas Volleyball Night for Kids – Apr. 26

Community News

Get The Right Tools For Understanding Long Term Care – Apr. 18

Community News

Jr. Musical Theater Spring Productions

More Local News

Businesses Say They’re Losing Money Due to Sewage Crisis

News

Relax and Enjoy the Bay on a Duffy Boat Coronado Cruise  

Business

Calypso Cafe Offers Delicious Food and Expanded Hours in Coronado Cays

Dining

Coronado Will Consider a Plastic Reduction Ordinance

City of Coronado

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

History

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony – May 18