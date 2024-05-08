Volunteer Opportunity: Make a Difference at Feeding America Food Bank – June 4

Join us in making a meaningful difference in our community! Spend two hours of your time on Thursday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, volunteering at the Feeding America Food Bank. Organized by the John D. Spreckels Center, this volunteer opportunity welcomes all who wish to contribute.

Tasks for volunteers will vary depending on the day’s needs, ensuring your assistance goes where it’s most valuable. Dress comfortably in casual attire and bring your enthusiasm. Transportation to and from the site is required, but don’t worry – a Spreckels staff member will be there to greet you and work alongside you.

Once you sign up, you’ll receive notification of the specific food bank site where you’ll be lending a hand. To register for this rewarding Feeding America Volunteer Field Trip, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Coronado Community Center front desk at 1845 Strand Way. There’s no registration fee, so let’s come together and make a positive impact!





