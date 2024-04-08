Monday, April 8, 2024
Uncategorized

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Offering Class of 2024 Young Women Marilyn Foster Scholarships

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) is offering to award two class of 2024 young women, either attending Coronado High School or a Coronado resident, the annual Marilyn Foster Scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

The scholarship honors the legacy of the late Mrs. Marilyn Foster, one of Coronado’s beloved philanthropists who was known for her steadfast dedication to serving our community. She was best known for her involvement as a military spouse, an award-winning gardener, and an active member of the CJWC. Foster believed that a community is only as strong as the people who make it.

2023 Marilyn Foster winners Stella Perez and Camelia Tzadok with Coronado Junior Woman’s Club members.

The scholarship is for those interested in establishing a commitment to their community and who have plans to attend a higher education institution in the fall. Each of the two awardees will receive the $2,000 scholarship mailed directly to their college’s registrar.

The CJWC began accepting applications on April 1, 2024 and the deadline to apply is May 15, 2024. Find the application and more information at coronadojuniorwomans.org. or download here.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

A Visit to Balboa Park’s Historic Gardens – Apr. 8

News

30-Year Waterfront Plan Addresses Future Growth Surrounding San Diego Bay

Military

Airmen Travel to Coronado for Operation Seawolf Training

Uncategorized

Bring Your 4th of July Parade Memories to Share – Dec. 20 & 21

Uncategorized

Dig in the Dirt – Nov. 15

Uncategorized

Coronado Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting – Dec. 1

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Thomas Treadway Vasquez (1957-2023)

Entertainment

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2024 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

City of Coronado

Community Survey Open for All Residents to Participate, Through April 16

Letters to the Editor

Academic Excellence Will Bring Students Back

Entertainment

CIFF Unveils 2024 Poster Art and Offers Early Bird Badges

Community News

Local Events to Celebrate Earth Month #PlanetVsPlastics 

More Local News

City Increases Service Fees by 5.1%, Approves Additional Foam Launchers for Police

City of Coronado

Islander Track: Gilhooly Speeds to Victory at Arcadia

Sports

Port Declares Emergency Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis, IBWC Provides Update on Plant Repairs

News

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

Sports

New Air Boss Talks Naval Aviation With Rotary Club of Coronado

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Doris Rice Watercolor Workshop – April 17-21