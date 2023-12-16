Saturday, December 16, 2023
Bring Your 4th of July Parade Memories to Share – Dec. 20 & 21

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado Fourth of July (CFoJ) has partnered with the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) to collect memories from parades past in order to create a video project to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Coronado Fourth of July parade. On Wed., Dec. 20 and Thurs., Dec. 21, CHA will be accepting photographs, film footage, and other memories from Independence Days of old. Your items can either be donated or scanned and returned to you.

This will be the beginning of collecting – additional collecting days will be held in January 2024.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

