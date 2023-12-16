Bring Your 4th of July Parade Memories to Share – Dec. 20 & 21

Coronado Fourth of July (CFoJ) has partnered with the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) to collect memories from parades past in order to create a video project to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Coronado Fourth of July parade. On Wed., Dec. 20 and Thurs., Dec. 21, CHA will be accepting photographs, film footage, and other memories from Independence Days of old. Your items can either be donated or scanned and returned to you.

This will be the beginning of collecting – additional collecting days will be held in January 2024.





