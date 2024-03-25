A Visit to Balboa Park’s Historic Gardens – Apr. 8

Walk through four of Balboa Park’s historic gardens on a spring morning! Join John D. Spreckels Center’s staff on April 9 for a guided walk and lunch.

Connected by 2.5-3 miles of historic trails and alive with collections of flowers and plants from around the world, including roses and medicinal plants, the gardens were designed for park visitors to enjoy.

Participants will walk to Panama 66 at the park to purchase and enjoy lunch. Walkers will meet in front of the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street at 9:15 am and return at approximately 1:30 pm.

Please register by April 8. The cost for this day trip is $35 for residents and $40 for non-residents. Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, by phone at 619-522-7343, or visit the Coronado Community Center front desk at 1845 Strand Way.





