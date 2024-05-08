Discover the Joy of Ukulele with Beginner and Intermediate Classes

Whether you’re a novice eager to strum your first chords or an intermediate player looking to expand your repertoire, the John D. Spreckels Center has the perfect ukulele class for you! Starting June 3 and running through July 8, these classes offer a delightful journey into the world of ukulele melodies and rhythms.

The Beginner Ukulele class is 5-6 p.m. every Monday evening and provides a welcoming introduction to the instrument. Students will dive into basic chord songs and simple melodies, gradually mastering strumming patterns and reading tablature. From learning the fundamentals to exploring fingerstyle techniques, this class promises a fun and fulfilling experience for beginners.

Despite its name, the Intermediate Ukulele class held from 6 to 7 p.m. is an extension of the beginner level, ensuring a smooth transition for all participants ready to take their skills to the next level. With an emphasis on expanding chord knowledge and mastering complex strumming patterns, students will delve deeper into tablature reading and even tackle arpeggios. As proficiency grows, so does the ability to play intricate melodies using advanced finger techniques.

Upon registration, students will receive a ukulele to use during class sessions and practice at home, making it convenient to hone their skills. To sign up, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call 619-522-7343. The registration fee is $120 for residents and $130 for non-residents. Registration opens on May 8, embark on your musical journey with us!





