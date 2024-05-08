Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Community News

Discover the Joy of Ukulele with Beginner and Intermediate Classes

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Whether you’re a novice eager to strum your first chords or an intermediate player looking to expand your repertoire, the John D. Spreckels Center has the perfect ukulele class for you! Starting June 3 and running through July 8, these classes offer a delightful journey into the world of ukulele melodies and rhythms.

The Beginner Ukulele class is 5-6 p.m. every Monday evening and provides a welcoming introduction to the instrument. Students will dive into basic chord songs and simple melodies, gradually mastering strumming patterns and reading tablature. From learning the fundamentals to exploring fingerstyle techniques, this class promises a fun and fulfilling experience for beginners.

Despite its name, the Intermediate Ukulele class held from 6 to 7 p.m. is an extension of the beginner level, ensuring a smooth transition for all participants ready to take their skills to the next level. With an emphasis on expanding chord knowledge and mastering complex strumming patterns, students will delve deeper into tablature reading and even tackle arpeggios. As proficiency grows, so does the ability to play intricate melodies using advanced finger techniques.

Upon registration, students will receive a ukulele to use during class sessions and practice at home, making it convenient to hone their skills. To sign up, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call 619-522-7343. The registration fee is $120 for residents and $130 for non-residents. Registration opens on May 8, embark on your musical journey with us!



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony – May 18

Community News

Library Winn Room Renovations, Subcommittee Meeting – May 16

Community News

Bulky Trash Pick-Up Spring Community Cleanup – May 13-17

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Apr. 25-May 1, 2024

Community News

Free Screening of Documentary Film “God & Country” – May 19

Community News

Coronado Art & Wine Festival Paints the Town Happy!

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Get A Fresh View of Contemporary Art – May 17

Community News

A Day Trip to the Coral Tree Tea House – May 10

Community News

May is Mental Wellness Month – Find Related Events

Community News

Pancakes & Pajamas Volleyball Night for Kids – Apr. 26

Community News

Get The Right Tools For Understanding Long Term Care – Apr. 18

Community News

Jr. Musical Theater Spring Productions

More Local News

Businesses Say They’re Losing Money Due to Sewage Crisis

News

Relax and Enjoy the Bay on a Duffy Boat Coronado Cruise  

Business

Calypso Cafe Offers Delicious Food and Expanded Hours in Coronado Cays

Dining

Coronado Will Consider a Plastic Reduction Ordinance

City of Coronado

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

History

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony – May 18