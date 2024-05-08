CJWC Donates Funds to Sponsor Coronado Summer Campers

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) works to enhance Coronado through educational, civic, and philanthropic services. The club raises funds to benefit Coronado and San Diego Community organizations through their annual fundraisers, including A Taste of Coronado each October.

The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is the fortunate recipient of $1,500 this May. These funds have been donated directly to sponsor Coronado children and teens requiring financial assistance to attend summer camp. What a great way to create “lifelong memories” for Coronado youth.





