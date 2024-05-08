Wednesday, May 8, 2024
People

CJWC Donates Funds to Sponsor Coronado Summer Campers

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) works to enhance Coronado through educational, civic, and philanthropic services. The club raises funds to benefit Coronado and San Diego Community organizations through their annual fundraisers, including A Taste of Coronado each October.

The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is the fortunate recipient of $1,500 this May. These funds have been donated directly to sponsor Coronado children and teens requiring financial assistance to attend summer camp. What a great way to create “lifelong memories” for Coronado youth.

 

 

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Beyond The Teams Ambassador to Compete in ParaCanoe World Championship

People

Celebrating Mother and Daughter Business Duos in Honor of Mother’s Day

Education

Coronado High School JROTC Team Secures Place in National Academic Bowl Championship in Washington, DC

Education

Coronado Leaders Honored with CTA W.H.O. Awards

People

Student Activists Honored as April’s Emerald Keepers of the Month

Education

Coronado High Senior Rafael Roos Earns State Seal of Biliteracy in Dutch

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Learn Lawn Bowling – Thursday Evenings in May

Community News

Get A Fresh View of Contemporary Art – May 17

Community News

A Day Trip to the Coral Tree Tea House – May 10

Community News

May is Mental Wellness Month – Find Related Events

Community News

Pancakes & Pajamas Volleyball Night for Kids – Apr. 26

Community News

Get The Right Tools For Understanding Long Term Care – Apr. 18

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Beyond The Teams Ambassador to Compete in ParaCanoe World Championship