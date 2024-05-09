Thursday, May 9, 2024
CHS Track Phenom Lauren Gilhooly Thrives on Competition, Aims High at CIF

Lisa Lamb
As many in Coronado know, being the new kid in town can be challenging, especially when it comes to playing team sports. Sometimes teams have played together for years, so player positions have been established long before the new kid moves in.

That scenario unfolded for Coronado High School track star Lauren Gilhooly when she moved from Northern Virginia to Manhattan Beach to begin her freshman year. Gilhooly played soccer as a youngster in Coronado and continued playing when she moved to Virginia. She hoped to play for her high school in Manhattan Beach, too.

“It seemed like the team had already been selected,” said Lauren’s mom Kelly. “But [Lauren] didn’t even miss a beat. She said, ‘I’m going to do track.'”

One day, Lauren may want to thank that soccer coach. In her freshman year at Mira Costa High School, Gilhooly earned MVP honors for her stellar sprinting performances, specializing in the 100-meter and 200-meter events. As a sophomore at Mira Costa High, she set the record for sophomore girls in the 100 meters.

Top image. Lauren Gilhooly is set to start in lane 2 (2nd from left). Bottom image: Gilhooly crosses the finish line in first place. She set the school record in the 100 meters at the Arcadia Invitational. See the video of Gilhooly winning the Arcadia Invitational 100 meter sprint. Photo credit: Arcadia Invitational

Lauren’s family moved to Coronado this year, and as a junior at Coronado High she has already broken school records in the 100- and 200-meter sprints, setting her own personal records of 11.70 seconds in the 100 and 24.46 in the 200.

The times are, well, fast. How fast? Blazingly, eye-poppingly fast.

The previous school records had been held since 2018 by track-and-field star Alysah Hickey. And, Hickey was special. She won the CIF San Diego section in the 100 meter in 2017 with a time of 11.99. Gilhooly’s fastest time is almost three tenths of a second faster than the 2017 CIF-winning time. In the world of sprint events, three tenths can be the difference between first and eighth place, as it was in the women’s 100-meter final in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in July 2023.

Gilhooly currently has the tenth fastest 100-meter time and the 21st fastest 200-meter time in the state this season. Let that soak in for a moment. According to a CIF State Media Release, 40,434 girls ran track in 2023. Even if only one quarter of those 40,434 were sprinters, Lauren’s 100-meter time would still put her within the top one tenth of one percent of all sprinters in the state. In other words, her times are phenomenal.

Mira Costa and Coronado High Schools

Lauren reflected on her experience running track at two high schools. “At Mira Costa I learned my love for the sport and got a good foundational knowledge on track,” she said. “I’ve been able to kind of build off that and get faster from where I was. Here at Coronado we do a lot more technical and sprint work because Coach (Cameron) Gary is very knowledgeable, and he’s helped me learn more how to run more efficiently.”

Junior Lauren Gilhooly (middle) won the 100 meter dash at the Runge Invitational in March at Patrick Henry High School. Gilhooly. Photo credit: George Green

“She trains hard, accepts coaching, and doesn’t make excuses,” said Coach Gary. “She has discipline and maintains training and competitive focus. She is a wonderful addition to our team, and I’m excited to see how she does for the rest of this season and next.”

Friendly Rivalry

Lauren attributes much of her development to her improved technique and increased strength. Weight training is a major component of her workout regimen. She also shared that it helps to have a friendly rival. Madison High School senior Amirah Shaheed is also a force in the sprints.

Shaheed and Gilhooly not only finished one-two in the 100-meter sprint in the City League, they are also seeded first and second in the Division 3 Championship to be held this Saturday, May 11. And, you may have guessed it. Their 100-meter times are also the two fastest across all divisions in San Diego (that’s 126 schools!). On Saturday, May 18, the two will get yet another chance to compete, this time against sprinters from all divisions in the CIF San Diego Section Meet. The pair push each other and make the other faster.

Goals and More

Lauren keeps her focus on working hard. She has a goal this season of continuing to improve her times in the 100 and 200, as well as in the 4×100-meter relay with her teammates Tatiana Potter, Lindsey Balsley, and Summer Little. She would love to compete in all three events at the California State meet. Amidst her rigorous training regimen, a subtle yet cherished ritual adds a touch of sweetness to her preparation: a pre-meet trip to Starbucks for her beloved Strawberry Acai Refresher, perhaps serving as the undisclosed ingredient in her recipe for success.

Next Up

Be sure to wish Lauren and her teammates the best in their upcoming meets.

Saturday, May 11, Valley Center High School: Division 3 CIF Divisional Championships

Saturday, May 18, Mount Carmel High School: CIF-San Diego Section Championships

 



Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

