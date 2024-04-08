Mojo Victorious in Front of Record-Setting Crowd – San Diego Women’s Pro Volleyball

The San Diego Mojo Professional Women’s Volleyball team has won three of its last four matches in dominant fashion, this time in four sets against the Columbus Fury late afternoon on Sunday, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23. In the space of one week, the Mojo has moved from seventh to sixth and now fifth place in overall regular-season standings. At the end of the season, the top four teams make it to the playoffs where a $1 million grand prize is at stake. Now halfway through their season, making the playoffs, and for good measure, winning it all, is well within reach.

With two consecutive home wins, their home record stands at 4-3. The enthusiastic announced crowd of 8,938 at SDSU’s Viejas Arena shattered the Mojo’s previous attendance record of 6,100 from Opening Day on February 1. “They are the seventh man, eighth man for a crowd this size,” said head coach Tayeeba Haneef-Park. “We are team that thrives on energy and momentum. When we are down, I can hear the crowd, ‘We are Mojo! Let’s go Mojo!'”

Match Play

The Mojo took a commanding lead in set 1 and went up 19-15 off of strong attacks by Temi Thomas-Ailara. The Fury responded with a 5-0 run to go up, 20-19. The teams were tied at 20, 21, 22, and 23. Fury Middle Blocker Asjia O’Neal had two kills to earn the final points and take the set, 25-23. The Fury won the final 10 of 16 points with a balanced attack by Megan Courtney Lush, Reagan Cooper, Samantha Drechsel and O’Neal. Thomas-Ailara led the Mojo with 9 kills.

Early in the second set, the Mojo went on a 7-1 streak. The Mojo led the entire way after a 1-1 tie and handily won the set 25-19. Thomas-Ailara and Valeria Papa had 10 and 5 kills respectively, off of great assists by setter Nootsara Tomkom.

The third set featured both a balanced attack and great defense. Led by Kendra Dahlke and Thomas-Ailara with six and four kills respectively, Papa, Ronika Stone, and Hannah Tapp each contributed one or more. Tapp also added two of the team’s four blocks. Although there were no aces, there were also no service errors, making this set one of the most complete for the Mojo.

Runs by both teams characterized the fourth set. The Mojo went down by four to start the set 7-3, and they were either losing or tied through 11-all. At 15-15, the scoring went like this: Mojo 4-0 run, Fury 5-0 run, and Mojo 5-1 run to take a 24-21 lead for match point. With fans on their feet in support, the Mojo made two attack errors and the Fury closed the gap to 24-23. Haneef-Park called time out. Out of the time out, Thomas-Ailara got the kill for a dramatic end to the fourth set, and the match.

Next Up

The Mojo play their last game of this home stand against league-leader Atlanta Vibe, Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at SDSU’s Viejas Arena. This match-up will be their fourth and final one of the season. The Mojo are hoping to exact revenge on a team with a dominant front row. Get your tickets today!

Notable

The crowd was enthusiastic not only about the volleyball, but also during Mojo Karaoke to Taylor Swift’s You Belong With Me.

Knowing their audience, ads for livtall.com appeared during the game.

Post-Match Autographs were held after the game on the concourse.

Thomas-Alaira recorded a team record 27 kills. She also has one of the sport’s most powerful serves, eliciting oohs and aahs from the crowd that suggest her serve alone is worth the price of admission.

The Fury have now lost four in a row and seven of its last eight.





