San Diego Mojo Dominant in Win Over Omaha Supernovas – Women’s Professional Volleyball

The San Diego Mojo women’s professional volleyball team delivered a critical victory over the Omaha Supernovas in four hard-fought sets on Tuesday evening at SDSU’s Viejas Arena, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22. The win avenged a Feb. 3 3-0 loss against the second-place Supernovas. It underscores the Mojo’s resilience, signaling a turning point in their season as they gain confidence and trust in each other on the court.

“I thought it was an amazing performance,” said coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. The team’s upward trajectory was on full display on Tuesday. The win moves the Mojo into sixth place with a 4-7 record, including two wins in their past three matches.

Powerful Play

The team had standout performances across the board, including from Outside Hitter Kendra Dahlke, who had previously appeared in only seven sets on the season, but played in all four sets on Tuesday. “You’ve seen this from Kendra time and time again in practice, and we’ve been waiting to show it to the world,” said Haneef-Park. “We just talked a couple of days ago, and I told her how valuable she is.”

The team’s 67 kills were the result of their ability to play in system, with Libero Shara Venegas contributing an astonishing 75% positive reception rate. Another factor was the depth and breadth of the attackers. Consider that the Supernovas had one attacker, Bethania De La Cruz, with 26 kills, while the players with the next highest had only six each. In contrast, the Mojo had options and used them. Three players had 13 or more kills, including Temi Thomas-Ailara with a team-high 22, Dahlke with 17, and Valeria Papa with 13.

Scoring Overview

After dropping the first set, the Mojo regrouped. In the second set, the Mojo led 18-17 and never relinquished the lead, winning 25-21. The third set was tighter. The teams were tied at 19, 20, 21, and 22. At 22-all, the Mojo lost the next point to go down 23-22. They remained resolute and won three straight off of kills by Dahlke, Ali Bastianelli, and Thomas-Ailara, to take the set 25-23.

The fourth set required grit and savvy substitutions. The Mojo were down by two, 20-18. Haneef-Park subbed out setter Nootsara Tomkom for attacker Morgan Lewis and attacker Thomas-Ailara for setter August Raskie. “[Our setter] is up against one of their biggest attackers, so in that moment the switch becomes, you put in a big front-row attacker for your small setter, and you put your small setter back row for your attacker,” Haneef-Park explained. “At that point, too, Temi had been having an amazing game … but giving her an opportunity just to catch her breath, because if we make it all the way around, we need her rested to have energy for some big attacks.”

The substitution worked. The Mojo won seven of the next nine points. Of those seven, Lewis had three kills and one block, the Mojo stole the set, 25-22, and the team won the match.

Next Up

The Mojo play at home on Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. against the Columbus Fury. This is the first meeting between the teams. The final game of this home stand takes place Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. against the Atlanta Vibe. Get tickets for both games here.

