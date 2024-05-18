Saturday, May 18, 2024
Islander Boys Lacrosse Beats Poway 8-6 in Div. 1 Semi-Final, Will Take on Francis Parker in Final Match

The CIF Div. 1 Final is May 18 at 5 pm against the Francis Parker Lancers at San Dieguito Academy.

On Wednesday, May 15, the Coronado Islanders boys varsity lacrosse team took on the Poway Titans in a CIF Div. 1 semi-final matchup that tested both teams a great deal. Coronado had won previously this season against Poway and were set to dominate, but the Titans brought their A-game. Despite great plays by both teams, he Islanders stepped up when it was needed and pulled off the 8-6 win to move on to the Div. 1 Final.

Final Score, Islanders defeat Titans

This very competitive matchup tested each team’s offensive schemes and defensive stands. The Islander offense was a lot to handle with Landon Sutherland and Jack Perry, who both had two goals at crucial times in the game to give Coronado momentum.

Landon Sutherland
Jack Perry

Momentum was key in this matchup, whichever team got an offensive push and was more confident in driving the lanes to get a shot off would ultimately score. Every single goal counted in this game. Neither team could risk giving up points, having turnovers, or making mistakes. This was proven in the fourth quarter.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the score was tied 5-5. Poway started off hot, scoring and taking the lead by 1. With around half a quarter left, the Islanders kicked it up a notch and connected on some great passes, leading to goals. Both Perry and Sutherland scored alongside Luca Salata. Those three goals would seal the deal for the Islanders, winning 8-6 and moving on to the Div. 1 Final tonight (May 18) against Francis Parker at 5 pm at San Dieguito Academy.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter:

  • Poway goal
  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal

2-1 Coronado leads 

Second Quarter:

Poway goal

  • Poway goal #3 chase
  • Robby Spane goal
  • Jack Perry goal
  • Poway goal

4-4 at half

Third Quarter:

  • Jared Capin goal
  • Poway goal

5-5 at end of third quarter

Fourth Quarter:

  • Poway goal
  • Luca Salata goal
  • Jack Perry goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal

8-6 Final, Coronado wins



Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

