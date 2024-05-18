Islander Boys Lacrosse Beats Poway 8-6 in Div. 1 Semi-Final, Will Take on Francis Parker in Final Match

On Wednesday, May 15, the Coronado Islanders boys varsity lacrosse team took on the Poway Titans in a CIF Div. 1 semi-final matchup that tested both teams a great deal. Coronado had won previously this season against Poway and were set to dominate, but the Titans brought their A-game. Despite great plays by both teams, he Islanders stepped up when it was needed and pulled off the 8-6 win to move on to the Div. 1 Final.

This very competitive matchup tested each team’s offensive schemes and defensive stands. The Islander offense was a lot to handle with Landon Sutherland and Jack Perry, who both had two goals at crucial times in the game to give Coronado momentum.

Momentum was key in this matchup, whichever team got an offensive push and was more confident in driving the lanes to get a shot off would ultimately score. Every single goal counted in this game. Neither team could risk giving up points, having turnovers, or making mistakes. This was proven in the fourth quarter.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the score was tied 5-5. Poway started off hot, scoring and taking the lead by 1. With around half a quarter left, the Islanders kicked it up a notch and connected on some great passes, leading to goals. Both Perry and Sutherland scored alongside Luca Salata. Those three goals would seal the deal for the Islanders, winning 8-6 and moving on to the Div. 1 Final tonight (May 18) against Francis Parker at 5 pm at San Dieguito Academy.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter:

Poway goal

Braydon Avallone goal

Landon Sutherland goal

2-1 Coronado leads

Second Quarter:

Poway goal

Poway goal #3 chase

Robby Spane goal

Jack Perry goal

Poway goal

4-4 at half

Third Quarter:

Jared Capin goal

Poway goal

5-5 at end of third quarter

Fourth Quarter:

Poway goal

Luca Salata goal

Jack Perry goal

Landon Sutherland goal

8-6 Final, Coronado wins





