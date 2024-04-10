Get The Right Tools For Understanding Long Term Care – Apr. 18

Join the Sharp Coronado Healthcare team at 2 pm on Thursday, April 18 at the Community Center to learn about assisted living, memory care, in-home care, and care homes, all of which are major parts of long-term care. The class explains the differences between long-term care facilities, home care companies and more. Attendees will leave with the tools to assist them when making decisions about long term care.

This event is free and open to the public. For inquiries or to register, visit the front desk at the Community Center at 1845 Strand Way, call 619-522-7343, or visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or directly at https://bit.ly/UnderstandingLongTermCare.

Presented by Sharp Healthcare






