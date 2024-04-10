Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Community News

Get The Right Tools For Understanding Long Term Care – Apr. 18

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

 

Join the Sharp Coronado Healthcare team at 2 pm on Thursday, April 18 at the Community Center to learn about assisted living, memory care, in-home care, and care homes, all of which are major parts of long-term care. The class explains the differences between long-term care facilities, home care companies and more. Attendees will leave with the tools to assist them when making decisions about long term care. 

This event is free and open to the public. For inquiries or to register, visit the front desk at the Community Center at 1845 Strand Way, call 619-522-7343, or visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or directly at https://bit.ly/UnderstandingLongTermCare.

Presented by Sharp Healthcare

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Kristin Hannah’s “The Women” is a Powerful Story With Ties To Coronado

Community News

2024 Coronado Historic Home Tour – May 12

Community News

Jr. Musical Theater Spring Productions

Community News

An Evening with Cynara Kidwell Velazquez – Apr. 11

Community News

Parent and Toddler Cheer Class at Glorietta Bay Park

Community News

Want A Fun Summer Job? Become a Day Camp Counselor

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Travel

Armchair Travel to New England – Apr. 17

Community News

Long-Term Care Options Presentation – Apr. 18

Community News

Paddling Tour of Glorietta Bay – Apr. 15 & May 13

Uncategorized

A Visit to Balboa Park’s Historic Gardens – Apr. 8

Community News

Navigating iPhone Maps and Apps – Thursdays in April

Community News

Individual Instruction with Digital Devices – Friday Appointments Available

More Local News

City Approves Zoning Changes to Make Way for RHNA Housing Units

City of Coronado

City Increases Service Fees by 5.1%, Approves Additional Foam Launchers for Police

City of Coronado

Islander Track: Gilhooly Speeds to Victory at Arcadia

Sports

Port Declares Emergency Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis, IBWC Provides Update on Plant Repairs

News

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Kristin Hannah’s “The Women” is a Powerful Story With Ties To...