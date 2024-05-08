Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Community NewsMilitary

Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony – May 18

1 min.

Sixteen “hometown heroes” will be recognized and honored as part of the program’s 18th group.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
The “Avenue of Heroes” is located along Third and Fourth Streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island. (Photo: The Coronado Times)

The City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee invite the community to attend a ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans or active-duty service members on Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 am in the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The “hometown heroes” who call or have called Coronado home will be celebrated as part of the program’s 18th group. Banners for the honorees will be displayed in mid-May through the first week of November along the “Avenue of Heroes,” located along Third and Fourth Streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

Banners commemorating those selected for the Avenue of Heroes current ceremony are displayed along Third and Fourth streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

May 2024 Group XVIII Honorees

  • Joanne Elston Baird
  • Robert W. Bulmer
  • James P. Buriak
  • Kenneth “Ken” Castleman
  • Richard A. Coolidge
  • James “Guido” Dimatteo
  • John C. Donahue
  • Sheryll L. Elston
  • Amos Hudgins
  • Chuck Lucas
  • Richard W. Martin
  • Eleanor J. Smith
  • Joseph T. Talbert
  • Joseph T. Talbert, Jr.
  • John J. Viera
  • Charles C. Yanquell

AVENUE OF HEROES CEREMONY May 18, 2024
Doors open at 10 am
Ceremony: 10:30 am to 12 noon
Location: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue
Refreshments provided, golf carts available to shuttle attendees.

The Avenue of Heroes is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee. The program provides a unique opportunity for the Coronado community to honor the many men and women who are or have lived in the city during their military careers. The program was introduced in 2014 by the City of Coronado, VFW Post 2422, the Third & Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association.

Learn more about the Avenue of Heroes military service recognition and the Hometown Banner ceremony.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Discover the Joy of Ukulele with Beginner and Intermediate Classes

Community News

Library Winn Room Renovations, Subcommittee Meeting – May 16

Community News

Bulky Trash Pick-Up Spring Community Cleanup – May 13-17

Military

Military Spouse Virtual Career Fair – May 7

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Apr. 25-May 1, 2024

Community News

Free Screening of Documentary Film “God & Country” – May 19

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Leaders Honored with CTA W.H.O. Awards

Military

Military Spouse Virtual Career Fair – May 7

Community News

Free Screening of Documentary Film “God & Country” – May 19

Community News

“Bike Anywhere Day” Coronado Pit Stops – May 16

City of Coronado

Provide Feedback on Cays Park Design – May 6

Entertainment

Don’t Miss the Coronado Art & Wine Festival on Saturday, May 11

More Local News

Businesses Say They’re Losing Money Due to Sewage Crisis

News

Relax and Enjoy the Bay on a Duffy Boat Coronado Cruise  

Business

Calypso Cafe Offers Delicious Food and Expanded Hours in Coronado Cays

Dining

Coronado Will Consider a Plastic Reduction Ordinance

City of Coronado

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

History

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Celebrating Mother and Daughter Business Duos in Honor of Mother’s Day