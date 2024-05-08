Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony – May 18

The City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee invite the community to attend a ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans or active-duty service members on Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 am in the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The “hometown heroes” who call or have called Coronado home will be celebrated as part of the program’s 18th group. Banners for the honorees will be displayed in mid-May through the first week of November along the “Avenue of Heroes,” located along Third and Fourth Streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

May 2024 Group XVIII Honorees

Joanne Elston Baird

Robert W. Bulmer

James P. Buriak

Kenneth “Ken” Castleman

Richard A. Coolidge

James “Guido” Dimatteo

John C. Donahue

Sheryll L. Elston

Amos Hudgins

Chuck Lucas

Richard W. Martin

Eleanor J. Smith

Joseph T. Talbert

Joseph T. Talbert, Jr.

John J. Viera

Charles C. Yanquell

AVENUE OF HEROES CEREMONY May 18, 2024

Doors open at 10 am

Ceremony: 10:30 am to 12 noon

Location: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue

Refreshments provided, golf carts available to shuttle attendees.

The Avenue of Heroes is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee. The program provides a unique opportunity for the Coronado community to honor the many men and women who are or have lived in the city during their military careers. The program was introduced in 2014 by the City of Coronado, VFW Post 2422, the Third & Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association.

Learn more about the Avenue of Heroes military service recognition and the Hometown Banner ceremony.





