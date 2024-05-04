CHA to Host History of North Island Wine & Lecture – May 16

The Coronado Historical Association is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to Coronado History enthusiasts to join us for a captivating lecture on Thursday, May 16 on the history of North Island.

North Island impacts the City of Coronado each day, but have you ever wondered about any of the following questions:

How did the Navy acquire North Island?

Why does the North Island landmass now dwarf South Coronado?

Why is North Island considered the birthplace of Naval Aviation?

Why does the San Diego Unified Port District control land in Coronado because of North Island?

How did North Island play an influential role in WWl and WWll?

How did North Island affect the way aircraft land on naval vessels?

Answers to these questions and more will be presented by David Landon, a former Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado.

David R. Landon, a native of Guilford, Connecticut, graduated from the University of New Hampshire. He served in the U.S. Navy as a pilot and retired as a Captain after 30 years on active duty. While in the Navy, he was a Commanding Officer for four organizations including two aircraft squadrons, the Southern California Offshore Ranges and Naval Base Coronado. After retiring from the Navy, he was a Principal and Chief Operating Officer of Priority Solutions, a permanent placement-recruiting firm. After selling the business, he worked as a Program Manager and leadership advisor for Scientific Applications International Corporation (SAIC). He was hired and assumed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Systems Technology Incorporated (STI), an aerospace engineering firm located in Los Angeles. He served in that role for seven years. He retired from STI in 2018. In retirement, he serves on several non-profit Boards and mentors other CEOs sharing his knowledge in the hopes that they can find value from his experiences.

During the Wine & Lecture, our guests will be given a comprehensive overview of this remarkable place. Mark your calendars for an enlightening evening with Dave Landon as he takes the audience along on this journey through the history of North Island The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session, allowing attendees to interact with Dave and gain deeper insights into the topic.

The lecture is open to the public, and tickets are on sale at www.coronadohistory.org. Tickets are $15 for CHA members and $20 for nonmembers and include a wine and cheese reception with the speaker before the lecture. Seating is limited, so purchasing your tickets early is highly recommended.





