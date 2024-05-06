Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Battery (4/27-5/3)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Old Fort Emory Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/1/2024: Domestic Battery – Felony on NASNI

21 year old male

5/1/2024: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

57 year old male

5/3/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Catspaw Cape

65 year old male





