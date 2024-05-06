Monday, May 6, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Battery (4/27-5/3)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and E Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Old Fort Emory Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on I Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/1/2024: Domestic Battery – Felony on NASNI
21 year old male

5/1/2024: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
57 year old male

5/3/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Catspaw Cape
65 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

