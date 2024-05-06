Coronado Leaders Honored with CTA W.H.O. Awards

Three Coronado leaders were recently honored by the California Teachers Association (CTA) at their We Honor Ours (W.H.O.) Awards at the Coronado Community Center. W.H.O. honors educators throughout the state who work every day to bring about better teaching and learning conditions for their members and students. Coronado leaders that were recognized by CTA were Jennifer Landry, president; Linda Kullmann, grievance chair (also recently named CUSD Teacher of the Year); and Ellen Cody, bargaining chair.





