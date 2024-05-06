Monday, May 6, 2024
Coronado Leaders Honored with CTA W.H.O. Awards

Less than 1 min.
Three Coronado leaders were recently honored by the California Teachers Association (CTA) at their We Honor Ours (W.H.O.) Awards at the Coronado Community Center. W.H.O. honors educators throughout the state who work every day to bring about better teaching and learning conditions for their members and students. Coronado leaders that were recognized by CTA were Jennifer Landry, president; Linda Kullmann, grievance chair (also recently named CUSD Teacher of the Year); and Ellen Cody, bargaining chair.

Linda Kullman, Jennifer Landry, Ellen Cody with their CTA W.H.O. awards. (Submitted photo)



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

