Monday, May 6, 2024
Community News

Bulky Trash Pick-Up Spring Community Cleanup – May 13-17

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

EDCO’s Community Cleanup event gives residents an opportunity to place unwanted bulk items curbside that are too large or heavy to put inside collection carts. Community Cleanup Week is scheduled twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, and will occur on residents’ regularly scheduled residential curbside collection days. Place unwanted bulk items on the curb along with your regular carts by 6 am. No hazardous waste will be accepted.

Bulky trash items typically include broken appliances, water heaters, furniture, old mattresses (please wrap mattresses prior to setting out; special mattress disposal bags can be purchased at hardware stores or online), yard waste, and other miscellaneous bulky household items. All yard waste will be recycled and must be bagged or bundled. Tree trimmings should be cut into 3-foot lengths and tied securely into bundles not greater than 18 inches in diameter.

Please note: Debris from contractors, landscapers or commercial businesses will not be accepted. Visit EDCO’s website for additional information.

Free Mulch  During the Community Cleanup events, free mulch will be available for self-load/ self-haul at the corner of A Avenue and 2nd Street, behind the Little League field and the Cays Park parking lot at 99 Grand Caribe Isle for Coronado residents only. Bring a shovel to get your mulch while it lasts and a tarp if you’re hauling in an open truck/trailer. Mulch will be replenished each morning by 8 am.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Library Winn Room Renovations, Subcommittee Meeting – May 16

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Apr. 25-May 1, 2024

Community News

Free Screening of Documentary Film “God & Country” – May 19

Community News

Coronado Art & Wine Festival Paints the Town Happy!

Community News

“Bike Anywhere Day” Coronado Pit Stops – May 16

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Kicks Off Mental Health Awareness Month with Health and Wellness Fair

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Free Screening of Documentary Film “God & Country” – May 19

Community News

“Bike Anywhere Day” Coronado Pit Stops – May 16

City of Coronado

Provide Feedback on Cays Park Design – May 6

Entertainment

Don’t Miss the Coronado Art & Wine Festival on Saturday, May 11

Education

Coronado High Senior Rafael Roos Earns State Seal of Biliteracy in Dutch

Education

Coronado Unified Transitional Kindergarten Program Expands To Full Day – Open House May 2

More Local News

Businesses Say They’re Losing Money Due to Sewage Crisis

News

Relax and Enjoy the Bay on a Duffy Boat Coronado Cruise  

Business

Calypso Cafe Offers Delicious Food and Expanded Hours in Coronado Cays

Dining

Coronado Will Consider a Plastic Reduction Ordinance

City of Coronado

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

History

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Winn Room, Coronado Public Library

Library Winn Room Renovations, Subcommittee Meeting – May 16