Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Navy Chaplain, Father Luke Dundon

Coronado residents who attend Sacred Heart Catholic Church may have had the opportunity to hear from Navy Chaplain, Father Luke Dundon periodically over the last two years. Lieutenant Commander Dundon currently resides in Coronado and is a Navy priest serving as one of three chaplains on board USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). When the Lincoln is in port Father Luke has been included in the rotation of priests that preside over mass for Sacred Heart.

Originally from Chantilly, Virginia, the son of a retired Navy Captain, Fr. Luke Dundon was interested in naval service from an early age. He was also very active in his church starting as an altar server at St. Timothy’s in the Diocese of Arlington and continuing to serve during his time at Bishop O’Connell High School. The priest at Bishop O’Connell, Fr. Daniel Mode (CAPT CHC, USN) saw something in Luke and invited him to participate in a religious retreat at Christendom College to help him discern religious life. Father Luke knew he had an interest in the priesthood but he also had a calling to the Navy so he decided to pursue naval service and went on to attend the Naval Academy. He said, “I grew up in a Navy environment and it has been present throughout my whole life, along with my faith, and so the Navy was where I thought I belonged.”

A physics major and a runner for the Naval Academy, Fr. Dundon was very busy, but also made time to join the Catholic Midshipmen Club that did a trip to Rome. Like so many who are called to the priesthood, Father Dundon had struggled with his calling, but there were two priests at the Naval Academy that inspired him. He shared, “Fr. Bob Keane and Fr. Tim Koester, along with Fr. Mode from O’Connell, were all instrumental in helping me be brave enough consider the priesthood and answer the vocation one day. Fr. Keane said, ‘When the Lord calls you, you will really know, continue to live life and allow the vocation to be a fine wine that will get better with age. When you know you know and you will be ready.’ and frankly that was the easier path to take, so I continued on my path with the Navy.”

Father Luke said, “I was a trident scholar my last year at the Naval Academy and I was allowed to do a big physics project that was focused on astrophysics. I was then accepted into a program that allowed me to get my master’s degree. I was interested in studying planetary science and near-earth asteroids to understand the astrobiology of how things formed in our solar system to create environments conducive to life. I had a lot of fun working on telescopes in Hawaii, Arizona and Chile, South America to finish my master’s thesis. I loved it… the physics led me to the astrophysics and that let me to the metaphysics and the purpose behind everything and that led me to take my Catholic faith more seriously.”

Fr. Dundon went on to say ,”I spoke with a retired Navy chaplain in Hawaii, Fr. Jack Newton, we talked more about the vocation and the fire I felt burning within, but he told me to be patient because I was committed to serving in submarines after my master’s program. I was teaching religious education while there and continued to feel drawn to ministry. I was coming to the end of my two years and getting ready to head off to serve in Submarine community when I got a call from the detailer who said they reviewed my medical record and I had a medically disqualifying condition and I wouldn’t be able to go to submarines… Ultimately BUPERS came back and released me from active duty.”

Fr. Dundon was now free to join the priesthood but still wanted to serve in the Navy. So he applied to the Arlington Diocese and the seminary and asked to be able to serve on active duty as a Catholic chaplain for the US Navy with the Archdiocese for the United States Military Services, U.S.A.

When asked about getting involved in the local faith community, Fr. Dundon said, “We want our Sailors to go to local churches, synagogues and mosques when in port, to be a part of the larger faith community. I live in Coronado and Fr. Mike Murphy became my spiritual director so it became a natural fit for me to help out [at Sacred Heart]. I look forward to going there every opportunity I have while in port. It is a testimony to the pastor, Fr. Mike, who has formed that community into what it is now.”

I spoke with Fr. Mike Murphy, the Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, who shared, “Fr. Luke has integrated very well in the life of Sacred Heart parish. Along with his responsibilities as a Navy chaplain, he has made himself available for ministry in our parish. The people love his enthusiasm and his deep faith in God touches the hearts of our parishioners. He preaches in a style that reaches the people. I have enjoyed his friendship as a brother priest.”

Fr. Mike went on to say, “It is very important for the local Navy chaplains to be part of local parishes because of the many active duty and retired military and their families. Chaplains have a unique gift and training that enables them to understand the challenges of military life. Since the NASNI Catholic program closed in 2022, their community has integrated into Sacred Heart. They have enriched our faith community. Having a Navy Chaplain available for ministry is a blessing for those who now worship at Sacred Heart.”

Fr. Dundon has had tours with the USS Bonhomme Richard when it was stationed in Japan, deployed with the Marine Corps, served as a Chaplain at the Naval Academy and is now nearing the end of his tour with the USS Abraham Lincoln. “Chaplain Luke Dundon’s contribution to the Command Religious Ministry Department has been critical to supporting the spiritual and personal well-being of the crew over the last three years,” said Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). “Father Dundon has connected the crew to the local community by creating volunteer events off the ship, and is constantly sought after as a spiritual and emotional counselor on the ship. His tireless efforts to drive positive impact have been instrumental to our crew both at home and while out to sea. We will miss him sorely!”

Fr. Luke will be going to Catholic University of America to study ethics as part of the Navy’s funded education program. He enjoys teaching on ethical and moral issues. “I will get my masters in ethics and continue my thesis on Just War Theory. I look forward to being closer to my parents, and going to my mother’s alma mater in Catholic University. I will miss Coronado and especially Sacred Heart.”

Fr. Dundon also shared that the call to military service is strong throughout the Dundon family. Along with a father who spent a career as part of the medical service corps in the Navy, Father Luke’s sister also chose to serve as a Marine Corps officer and is currently stationed with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit in Camp LeJeune, North Carolina.

Fr. Dundon shared that the Navy has a shortage of Catholic priests and he will be temporarily assigned to Naval Base San Diego in a recruiting role as he waits to report to Catholic University.

