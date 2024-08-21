Coronado Playhouse Announces 80th Season

Coronado Playhouse announces their 80th season, featuring a diverse assortment of main shows, including a FREE classic production, big musicals, new and exciting plays, theatre for young audiences, and special events throughout the year.

The new season includes Barbecue, a thought-provoking new play that skewers our warped view of the American family; Curtains, an over-the-top musical comedy whodunit from the creator of Cabaret and Chicago; The Mountain Song, a captivating theatrical experience from the same innovative team from the CPH favorite The Old Man and the Old Moon; As You Like It, the Shakespeare classic for the 29th annual FREE Classic Series; Head Over Heels, the vibrant jukebox musical featuring the infectious music of The Go-Go’s; and Pippin, the Stephen Schwartz’s iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece.

“We look forward to celebrating our 80th year,” stated Marc Caro-Willcox, board president. “A 75th anniversary celebration was postponed due to the pandemic restrictions. So, we are eager to bring the celebration to 2025 and are hoping to announce anniversary events soon.”

Current season ticket holders can renew starting August 5 by visiting coronadoplayhouse.org/2025-season/ or by contacting the box office at 619-435-4856 or [email protected]. New subscribers can purchase their season beginning October 14. And single tickets will be available on November 11.

The 2025 season line-up:

BARBECUE

A Play by Robert O’Hara

A sizzling satire on family dynamics and racial divides

January 10-February 2, 2025

Directed by Kimberly King

Barbecue, a dark comedy, explores family dynamics and addiction through the O’Mallery family, who stage a ham-handed intervention for their sister Barbara at a local park barbecue. The gathering ignites a fuse in this sharp and bold new comedy that skewers our warped view of the American family. As the story unfolds, it reveals two parallel versions of the family, one black and one white, highlighting racial stereotypes, addiction, and family dynamics. Barbecue is thought-provoking and challenges perceptions, making it a compelling and provocative piece of contemporary theater. From Obie and Helen Hayes Award winning, and Tony Award nominated writer Robert O’Hara, this Barbecue serves up a healthy helping of sibling love and loathing.

CURTAINS

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Book by Rupert Holmes

Original Book and Concept by Peter Stone Additional Lyrics by John Kander and Rupert Holmes

The Musical Comedy Whodunit

March 7-30, 2025

Directed by Elissa Russell

Curtains, the hilariously suspenseful musical comedy whodunit is set in the bright and promising year of 1959 when Boston’s Colonial Theatre hosts the opening night performance of Robbin’ Hood, a new musical. When the talentless leading lady mysteriously dies on stage, the entire cast and crew are suspects. Local Detective Frank Cioffi, who just happens to be a musical theatre aficionado, steps in to solve the case while falling in love and working to save the show. With unforgettable music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a charming blend of mystery, romance, and Broadway razzle-dazzle, Curtains will keep audiences guessing and laughing from start to finish.

Nominated for 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and recipient of several Drama Desk Awards and nominations.

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

Book, Music and Lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.

Theatre for Young Audiences: The Unique Theatrical Experience for Everyone

April 25-May 18, 2025

Directed by Desha Crownover

The Mountain Song, a captivating theatrical experience from PigPen Theatre Company, the same innovative team that created the CPH favorite The Old Man and the Old Moon, blends music, storytelling, and inventive stagecraft into a delightful tale of adventure and self-discovery. The story follows a carpenter who climbs mountains and traverses rivers in order to attend his daughter’s wedding – without a clue as to where its taking place. The production features a folk-inspired score performed live by the ensemble, imaginative puppetry, and inventive stagecraft, creating a magical and immersive world. The Mountain Song is a heartwarming and adventurous exploration of family, legends, and the power of music and storytelling.

“Theatre for Young Audiences” and is suitable for the entire family.

AS YOU LIKE IT

By William Shakespeare

29th Annual FREE Classic Series Made possible by a grant from the City of Coronado

June 13-June 29, 2025

Directed by Kira Blaskovich

As You Like It by William Shakespeare is a whimsical exploration of love, identity, and pastoral life. Set in the enchanting Forest of Arden, the play follows the resourceful Rosalind as she flees persecution in her uncle’s court, accompanied by her loyal cousin Celia and the jester Touchstone. Disguised as a young man, Rosalind encounters a variety of colorful characters, including the love-struck Orlando. This classic celebrates the joy of love and the beauty of nature, ultimately leading to multiple marriages and a harmonious resolution. With its witty dialogue, memorable characters, and joyful resolution, As You Like It remains one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies.

HEAD OVER HEELS

Songs by The Go-Go’s

Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney Conceived and Original Book by Jeff Whitty Adapted by James Magruder

Once Upon a Time…We Got the Beat!

August 8-31, 2025

Directed by Marc Caro-Willcox

Head Over Heels, the vibrant jukebox musical, fuses an Elizabethan love story with the infectious pop-rock music of The Go-Go’s. Set in the mythical kingdom of Arcadia, the plot follows King Basilius and his family on a quest to save their realm from a dire prophecy. Along the way, they encounter mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and a journey of self-discovery. With a joyous, high-energy score that includes hits like “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed” Head Over Heels is a lively and uplifting celebration of the power of music and love.

Nominated for numerous Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards.

PIPPIN

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz Book by Roger O. Hirson

The journey to find purpose in an extraordinary world

October 10-November 2, 2025

Directed by Hunter Brown

There’s magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love and war in musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz’s iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece Pippin. With an infectiously unforgettable score, Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Guided by a mysterious troupe of performers and led by the charismatic Leading Player, Pippin explores various paths, including war, political power, love, and simple domesticity. Each venture leaves him unsatisfied, pushing him to discover what truly makes life meaningful. Known for its memorable songs like “Magic to Do” and “Corner of the Sky,” Pippin is a captivating blend of spectacle, introspection, and theatrical magic.

Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, the updated version of Pippin continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.

HOLIDAY CABARET

Annual Holiday Sing Along

December 12-14, 2025

Directed by Desha Crownover

We are pleased to announce A Holiday Cabaret, our annual holiday sing along! In what has become a holiday tradition at Coronado Playhouse, we bring together some our our CPH alums and present a feel-good must-see, just in time for the holidays. Bring the entire family and celebrate the season with CPH!

Part of the Concerts and Cabarets Series.

Coronado Playhouse has been a San Diego tradition since 1946. It is the oldest arts organization in Coronado, the oldest community theatre in San Diego County, and according to the Los Angeles Times, the longest continuously running playhouse on the West Coast. Since its inception, the Playhouse has produced over 600 productions. Countless performers, designers and patrons have been a part of the Playhouse’s colorful 80-year history.

Coronado Playhouse has simplified pricing and are continuing to offer all performances at $27 per person. They also offer a $3 Active Military, Student & Senior discount. Group rates are available for parties of 8 or more. They offer shows Thursday to Saturday at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, with Sunday matinees almost always selling out. “We listen to our patrons and are providing many show time options throughout the productions,” said Caro-Willcox. “And we work hard to keep ticket prices accessible while maintaining the highest quality we can using local talent. A big thank you to all our members, donors and patrons who help us in this endeavor.”

The FREE Classic Series will continue for the 29th year, bringing audiences a quintessential Shakespeare that will appeal to the entire family. The series offers Shakespeare and other classics at no cost thanks to a grant from the City of Coronado. This beloved tradition has been a Coronado Playhouse staple since it began in 1997.

The Coronado Playhouse’s mission is to produce theatrical works that entertain, engage, and enlighten the mind and spirit by fostering an appreciation of the performing arts in our community. The intimate 100-seat, cabaret-style theatre, overlooks beautiful Glorietta Bay and is part of the Coronado Community Center. The Playhouse is dedicated to providing quality entertainment, with a mix of classic and modern comedies, dramas and mysteries, dazzling musicals, colorful free classics, theatre for young audiences, concerts, and cabarets.

Tickets:

PERFORMANCES: Thursday-Saturday @ 8pm, and Saturday-Sunday @ 2pm. Except The Mountain Song (Theatre for Young Audiences) evening performances start at 7pm.

$27 all performances. Concerts and cabarets are $20, or $15 when added during season tickets purchase. DISCOUNTS: $3 Active Military, Student & Senior Discounts. Group rates available for parties of 8 or more (pricing will automatically adjust when 8 or more adult tickets are purchased together. Group rates only apply to adult ticket pricing). For more information contact the box office at (619) 435-4856 or email [email protected] .

Single tickets are available WHERE: Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118

We appreciate your effort to pick up your tickets in person at the Box Office no later than 15 minutes before curtain.

All ticket purchases are final, non-returnable, and non-refundable.

If you are unable to attend a performance, please call the Playhouse Box Office to let us know as soon as possible. When possible, we will reschedule your tickets for another date of the same production. We ask that you contact our Box Office at least 24 hours prior to show time to make arrangements, and all exchanges are subject to availability.

All tickets are held at Will-Call and available 30 Minutes prior to showtime.





