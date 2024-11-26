Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon, False Imprisonment, Defrauding an Innkeeper

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Nov. 16 to Nov. 22.
Arrests:
False imprisonment
Nov. 20: A 36-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
DUI, resisting arrest
Nov. 22: A 29-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and disobeying an officer.
Public intoxication
Nov. 15: A 70-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Incidents Reported:
November 16
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Battery
- Noise distrubance
- Welfare check
November 18
- Elder abuse report
- Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Reckless driving
- Burglary report
- Suspicious vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Police referred the incident to another agency
November 19
- Traffic accident, no injury report
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Battery report
- Trespassing
- Traffic accident, unknown injury
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
November 20
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Forgery/fraud report
- Reckless driving
- Battery report
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Petit theft report
- Fire in structure or vehicle
November 21
- Fire in structure or vehicle
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Welfare check
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance
- Defrauding an innkeeper report
- This type of crime includes using fraud to obtain business services and applies to instances such as dining and dashing, using a stolen credit card, and more.
- Criminal threats
- Hit and run, no injuries
- General disturbance
- Reckless driving
- Traffic accident, no injuries
November 22
- Burglary report
- Reckless driving
- Stolen vehicle report
- Welfare check
- Noise disturbance
- DUI
- Suspicious vehicle
November 15
- Suspicious vehicle
- Grand theft report
- Traffic accident report, no injuries
- Welfare check
- Driving under the influence
- Suspicious vehicle