Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon, False Imprisonment, Defrauding an Innkeeper

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Nov. 16 to Nov. 22.

Arrests:

False imprisonment
Nov. 20: A 36-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

DUI, resisting arrest
Nov. 22: A 29-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and disobeying an officer.

Public intoxication
Nov. 15: A 70-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Incidents Reported:

November 16

  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Battery
  • Noise distrubance
  • Welfare check

November 18

  • Elder abuse report
  • Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Reckless driving
  • Burglary report
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Assault with a deadly weapon
    • Police referred the incident to another agency

November 19

  • Traffic accident, no injury report
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Battery report
  • Trespassing
  • Traffic accident, unknown injury
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)

November 20

  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Reckless driving
  • Battery report
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Petit theft report
  • Fire in structure or vehicle

November 21

  • Fire in structure or vehicle
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Welfare check
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance
  • Defrauding an innkeeper report
    • This type of crime includes using fraud to obtain business services and applies to instances such as dining and dashing, using a stolen credit card, and more.
  • Criminal threats
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • General disturbance
  • Reckless driving
  • Traffic accident, no injuries

November 22

  • Burglary report
  • Reckless driving
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Welfare check
  • Noise disturbance
  • DUI
  • Suspicious vehicle

November 15

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Grand theft report
  • Traffic accident report, no injuries
  • Welfare check
  • Driving under the influence
  • Suspicious vehicle



