Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon, False Imprisonment, Defrauding an Innkeeper

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Nov. 16 to Nov. 22.

Arrests:

False imprisonment

Nov. 20: A 36-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

DUI, resisting arrest

Nov. 22: A 29-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and disobeying an officer.

Public intoxication

Nov. 15: A 70-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Incidents Reported:

November 16



Traffic accident, no injuries

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Battery

Noise distrubance

Welfare check

November 18



Elder abuse report

Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)

General disturbance

Traffic accident, minor injury

Reckless driving

Burglary report

Suspicious vehicle

Reckless driving

Assault with a deadly weapon Police referred the incident to another agency



November 19

Traffic accident, no injury report

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Battery report

Trespassing

Traffic accident, unknown injury

General disturbance (2 incidents)

November 20



Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Forgery/fraud report

Reckless driving

Battery report

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Petit theft report

Fire in structure or vehicle

November 21



Fire in structure or vehicle

Traffic accident, minor injury

Welfare check

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance

Defrauding an innkeeper report This type of crime includes using fraud to obtain business services and applies to instances such as dining and dashing, using a stolen credit card, and more.

Criminal threats

Hit and run, no injuries

General disturbance

Reckless driving

Traffic accident, no injuries

November 22



Burglary report

Reckless driving

Stolen vehicle report

Welfare check

Noise disturbance

DUI

Suspicious vehicle

November 15

Suspicious vehicle

Grand theft report

Traffic accident report, no injuries

Welfare check

Driving under the influence

Suspicious vehicle





