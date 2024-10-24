Police Pursuit of Man Brandishing Gun Ends with Arrest on Coronado Bridge

After a man threatened people with a gun in El Cajon, police chased him onto the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge. After a brief standoff, he was arrested.

Daniel Santiago, a 45-year-old San Diego man, pulled his truck next to another car on Emerald Ave. in El Cajon, pointed a gun at it, and accused its driver of following him, police say.

The driver and passengers were on their way to work at the time of the incident, which began just before 12:30 pm. The victims called police for help, and an officer on patrol spotted the suspected truck and attempted to make a traffic stop on the I-8 westbound ramp from W. Main Street.

Santiago initially stopped, but then fled. Police followed him through San Diego and onto the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge.

After a ten-minute negotiation, Santiago surrendered and was arrested on felony charges related to the assault and pursuit.





