Coronado Crime Report: Three Public Intoxication Arrests, Possession of Benzodiazepines

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Oct. 12 to Oct. 18.
Arrests:
Public intoxication
Oct. 13: A 54-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Public intoxication
Oct. 14: A 44-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Possession of prescription sedatives
Oct. 15: A 27-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges under a statute prohibiting possession of benzodiazepines (commonly known as benzos) or prescription sedatives without a prescription.
Public intoxication
Oct. 17: A 65-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Incidents Reported:
October 12
- Criminal threats
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- General disturbance
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
October 13
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injury
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Public drunkenness
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, minor injury
October 14
- Noise disturbance
- Petit theft report
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Vehicular burglary
- Noise disturbance
- Public drunkenness (2 incidents)
October 15
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Grand theft report (2 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- Vandalism report
- Trespassing
- Traffic accident, no injuiries (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Welfare check
- Child abuse report
October 16
- Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)
- Vandalism report
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Petit theft report
- Reckless driving
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Noise disturbance
- Suspicious vehicle
October 17
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Trespassing
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Public drunkenness
- Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
- Noise disturbance
October 18
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Domestic violence report
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Suspicious vehicle
- Petit theft
- Trespassing
- Noise disturbance