Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Three Public Intoxication Arrests, Possession of Benzodiazepines

Coronado Times Staff
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Oct. 12 to Oct. 18.

Arrests:

Public intoxication
Oct. 13: A 54-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Public intoxication
Oct. 14: A 44-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Possession of prescription sedatives
Oct. 15: A 27-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges under a statute prohibiting possession of benzodiazepines (commonly known as benzos) or prescription sedatives without a prescription.

Public intoxication
Oct. 17: A 65-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Incidents Reported:

October 12

  • Criminal threats
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • General disturbance
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

October 13

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injury
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Public drunkenness
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, minor injury

October 14

  • Noise disturbance
  • Petit theft report
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Vehicular burglary
  • Noise disturbance
  • Public drunkenness (2 incidents)

October 15

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Grand theft report (2 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Vandalism report
  • Trespassing
  • Traffic accident, no injuiries (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Temporary restraining order violation report
  • Welfare check
  • Child abuse report

October 16

  • Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)
  • Vandalism report
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Petit theft report
  • Reckless driving
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Noise disturbance
  • Suspicious vehicle

October 17

  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Public drunkenness
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance

October 18

  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Domestic violence report
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Petit theft
  • Trespassing
  • Noise disturbance



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

