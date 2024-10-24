Coronado Crime Report: Three Public Intoxication Arrests, Possession of Benzodiazepines

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Oct. 12 to Oct. 18.

Arrests:

Public intoxication

Oct. 13: A 54-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Public intoxication

Oct. 14: A 44-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Possession of prescription sedatives

Oct. 15: A 27-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges under a statute prohibiting possession of benzodiazepines (commonly known as benzos) or prescription sedatives without a prescription.

Public intoxication

Oct. 17: A 65-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Incidents Reported:

October 12



Criminal threats

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

General disturbance

Traffic accident, no injuries

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

October 13



General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injury

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Public drunkenness

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, minor injury

October 14

Noise disturbance

Petit theft report

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Vehicular burglary

Noise disturbance

Public drunkenness (2 incidents)

October 15



Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Grand theft report (2 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

Vandalism report

Trespassing

Traffic accident, no injuiries (2 incidents)

General disturbance

Temporary restraining order violation report

Welfare check

Child abuse report

October 16



Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)

Vandalism report

Hit and run, no injuries

Petit theft report

Reckless driving

Welfare check (2 incidents)

General disturbance

Noise disturbance

Suspicious vehicle

October 17



Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Trespassing

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Public drunkenness

Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)

Noise disturbance

October 18

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Domestic violence report

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Suspicious vehicle

Petit theft

Trespassing

Noise disturbance





