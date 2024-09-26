Thursday, September 26, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI While on Probation for DUI

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Sept. 14 to Sept. 20.

Arrests:

Grand theft
Sept. 16: A 33-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of grand theft in the amount of $950 or more, and a second charge of receiving stolen property.

DUI
Sept. 19: A 23-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. She was charged under a state statute for drivers with a blood alcohol content above 0.08%, as well as under a statute that prohibits people from driving under the influence of any alcohol or drug (or combination).

DUI, while on probation from a former DUI
Sept. 19: A 33-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. In addition, he was charged for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.01%, which is prohibited for drivers currently under probation for a past DUI.

Driving with an open container
Sept. 19: A 35-year-old woman was cited on an infraction for driving with an open alcoholic beverage in the car.

Incidents Reported:

September 14

  • General disturbance
  • Grand theft report
  • Trespassing
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Indecent exposure
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Vandalism
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • Welfare check
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving

September 15

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Traffic accident, no injury
  • Hit and run, no injury
  • Petit theft report
  • Battery, just occurred

September 16

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Petit theft report
  • Vandalism report
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • Harassing or threatening phone calls
  • Suspicious vehicle

September 17

  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing (2 incidents)
  • Petit theft report
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • General disturbance
  • Child abuse, happening now
  • Noise disturbance
  • Welfare check

September 18

  • Battery, just occurred
  • Petit theft
  • Reckless driving
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Vehicle burglary
  • Grand theft report (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing report
  • General disturbance
  • Noise disturbance

September 19

  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • DUI
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Petit theft report
  • Reckless driving
  • Suspicious vehicle

September 14

  • Vandalism report
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Battery report
  • Noise disturbance
  • Suspicious vehicle



[email protected]

