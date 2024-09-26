Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI While on Probation for DUI

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Sept. 14 to Sept. 20.

Arrests:

Grand theft

Sept. 16: A 33-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of grand theft in the amount of $950 or more, and a second charge of receiving stolen property.

DUI

Sept. 19: A 23-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. She was charged under a state statute for drivers with a blood alcohol content above 0.08%, as well as under a statute that prohibits people from driving under the influence of any alcohol or drug (or combination).

DUI, while on probation from a former DUI

Sept. 19: A 33-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. In addition, he was charged for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.01%, which is prohibited for drivers currently under probation for a past DUI.

Driving with an open container

Sept. 19: A 35-year-old woman was cited on an infraction for driving with an open alcoholic beverage in the car.

Incidents Reported:

September 14



General disturbance

Grand theft report

Trespassing

Suspicious vehicle

Indecent exposure

Traffic accident, no injuries

Vandalism

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

Welfare check

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

September 15



Suspicious vehicle

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, minor injury

Traffic accident, no injury

Hit and run, no injury

Petit theft report

Battery, just occurred

September 16

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Petit theft report

Vandalism report

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Welfare check (4 incidents)

Harassing or threatening phone calls

Suspicious vehicle

September 17

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Trespassing (2 incidents)

Petit theft report

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

General disturbance

Child abuse, happening now

Noise disturbance

Welfare check

September 18



Battery, just occurred

Petit theft

Reckless driving

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Vehicle burglary

Grand theft report (2 incidents)

Trespassing report

General disturbance

Noise disturbance

September 19



Traffic accident, no injuries

DUI

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Petit theft report

Reckless driving

Suspicious vehicle

September 14



Vandalism report

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Battery report

Noise disturbance

Suspicious vehicle





