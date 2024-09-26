Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI While on Probation for DUI

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Sept. 14 to Sept. 20.
Arrests:
Grand theft
Sept. 16: A 33-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of grand theft in the amount of $950 or more, and a second charge of receiving stolen property.
DUI
Sept. 19: A 23-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. She was charged under a state statute for drivers with a blood alcohol content above 0.08%, as well as under a statute that prohibits people from driving under the influence of any alcohol or drug (or combination).
DUI, while on probation from a former DUI
Sept. 19: A 33-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. In addition, he was charged for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.01%, which is prohibited for drivers currently under probation for a past DUI.
Driving with an open container
Sept. 19: A 35-year-old woman was cited on an infraction for driving with an open alcoholic beverage in the car.
Incidents Reported:
September 14
- General disturbance
- Grand theft report
- Trespassing
- Suspicious vehicle
- Indecent exposure
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Vandalism
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- Welfare check
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
September 15
- Suspicious vehicle
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Traffic accident, no injury
- Hit and run, no injury
- Petit theft report
- Battery, just occurred
September 16
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Petit theft report
- Vandalism report
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Welfare check (4 incidents)
- Harassing or threatening phone calls
- Suspicious vehicle
September 17
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Trespassing (2 incidents)
- Petit theft report
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- General disturbance
- Child abuse, happening now
- Noise disturbance
- Welfare check
September 18
- Battery, just occurred
- Petit theft
- Reckless driving
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Vehicle burglary
- Grand theft report (2 incidents)
- Trespassing report
- General disturbance
- Noise disturbance
September 19
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- DUI
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Petit theft report
- Reckless driving
- Suspicious vehicle
September 14
- Vandalism report
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Battery report
- Noise disturbance
- Suspicious vehicle