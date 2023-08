Safe Harbor Coronado is excited to welcome new interns for the first term of the school year.

Our mission is to empower youth and families in Coronado. We work to promote wellness of all students and parents to enhance strengths and positive development. If you are a CHS student and are passionate about emotional and behavioral health in youth and families, please consider joining our team.

To apply, head to safeharborcoronado.org/jobs-internships.