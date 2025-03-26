Coronado Village Elementary Fifth Graders Walk Through the American Revolution

Submitted by Coronado Unified School District

The American Revolution was brought to life for fifth grade students at Village Elementary School who took a historic field trip back in time to the beginning of our nation. Students prepared for weeks, studying history and memorizing speeches, to be ready to ‘become’ famous figures of the 1700s for the interactive program, “Walk Through the American Revolution.”

“It was an amazing experience because of the teamwork. We were able to learn about history in an exciting way,” said fifth grade student Emme Eastham, who was Betsy Ross for the day.

Fifth grade social studies curriculum includes the settling of the colonies and the American Revolution.

“This engaging program allows our students to investigate the significant events and key historical figures that were crucial to this era in American history. The students take on the roles of the renowned men and women of the American Revolution, and the presentation aids in deepening their comprehension of this important period,” shared Village fifth grade teacher Toni Neubert.

For the event, each class is divided into three groups: the Red Coats, Rebel Colonists, and Loyalist/Tories. Students dressed up as historical figures such as George Washington, Abigail Adams, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Paul Revere, Martha Washington, and others.

The dynamic two and half hour program incorporates games, music, lively re-enactments, flags, maps, and storytelling, which helps students develop a deeper understanding of history. The students also give famous speeches to each other and an audience that includes parents and guests.

The “Walk Through the American Revolution” experience was created and presented by California Weekly Explorer, producers of standards-based interactive historical programs for schools throughout the state for over 35 years. The popular program has been a valuable tool for over a decade at Village Elementary school and is used to help students explore and understand the people and events that shaped our nation and the importance of American liberty and patriotism.





