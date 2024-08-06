Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Crown City Gem Maria Christina Brings Jazz & More to the Island

Maria’s next performances in Coronado will be on August 7 at the Coronado Shores Beach Club (5:30pm) and on August 16 at the Coronado Island Marriott (6pm to 8pm).

Singer Maria Christina pictured at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, where she will be performing on August 16th from 6pm to 8pm. Locals can check her “Events” page here to see more upcoming performance dates & details.

Whether you catch live music on the island at the Hotel Del, McP’s Irish Pub, or at Coronado Promenade Summer Concerts in the Park, it’s always fun to tack on a summer night celebrating the arts. And to see Maria Christina, a Coronado aficionado and recurring jazz singer, you don’t have to venture too far from the front porch.

Maria, whose repertoire includes everything from reggae to jazz and classic rock, began her music career in Coronado in 2021 (though if you ask her, she’ll share that she’s been singing from the womb). Over the last three years, Coronado has remained the home base for her music business: Maria Christina Music.

“I used to love visiting the island and jogging on the beach. I was always fond of the invigorating feel of the coast, and I appreciate how everyone — from the Coronado Police and mayor to residents — strives to maintain peace and cleanliness, so I knew I’d enjoy spending time here.” Plus, as The Crown City “has a robust love for the arts and live music, I’ve since had the pleasure of singing for Coronado residents’ private parties and weddings, and periodically perform at Emerald C Gallery and the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa. For the past two years, thanks to Jill Powell, I’ve sung at the Coronado Yacht Club for their Fourth of July festivities too.”

As is the magic of the island and its close-knit community, her performances at the Coronado Island Marriott led Maria to meet Avery Intermill, daughter of Hotel Director of Food & Beverage, Erik Intermill. “My first encounter with Avery was after I finished singing one evening at the Marriott. She wanted to help me load my equipment, which was so sweet and adorable — and greatly appreciated.” Aside from singing for the love of it, one of Maria’s passions is sharing her microphone with kids; so “I asked her what songs she liked to sing. She said, ‘‘Dance Monkey’ and ‘Halsey!’ This past Father’s Day, she and her parents attended a private concert I held at the Emerald C Gallery … I brought her onstage and she sang ‘Dance Monkey’ to the audience. A month later, we sang ‘Dance Monkey’ again together with live accompanist Jacob Fletcher at the Marriott. It was precious. She’s on her way!”

Maria performing with Avery Intermill, daughter of Erik Intermill (Hotel Director of Food & Beverage at the Coronado Island Marriott). Photo courtesy of Joel Ortiz, with permission from Erik Intermill.

In the midst of making her mark with families and friends on the island, Maria will also be releasing original music for the first time this year. While her live performances generally involve artists who inspired her when she was younger — Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Eva Cassida, and Elvis Presley — Maria’s own single “Sunrise” will be a “chill-electronic love song.” The debut music video for her titular track, seen below, was recorded specially on the Bayside Lawn at the Coronado Marriott.

“I’m thrilled to be able to release ‘Sunrise’ on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud soon. I’m a co-publisher of the song with Andrew Daily, a gifted scriptwriter for Sony Pictures. After ‘Sunrise,’ I plan to release two additional songs: ‘Awake the Dawn’ and ‘They Say.’” As for what comes next: Maria’s goal is to perform locally at the Rady Shell and a Padres game, and in 2025 she will return to perform on Mallorca Island in Spain (where she produced “Sunrise” with Rene Shades). 

Maria’s next performances in Coronado will be on August 7 at the Coronado Shores Beach Club (5:30pm) and on August 16 at the Coronado Island Marriott (6pm to 8pm). To follow along with her music career, locals can stay updated via her website and Instagram. For inquiries about performances, Maria can be reached directly at [email protected].



Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

