Shannon & Billy Canu: Coronado Entrepreneurs Building Brands & Preserving Community

Meet Shannon Canu, a former member of the U.S. Navy from 2012 to 2016, who has since become a successful San Diego-based businessperson. While stationed on Coronado in 2012, Shannon met his husband, Billy Canu, and the two have since formed an unstoppable team both personally and in business. Shannon lovingly describes himself as “driving the car” while crediting Billy as the fuel that keeps them moving forward. Their special bond shone through in casual conversation, and even more so as Shannon described their work.

Shannon and Billy’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2018. Since then, they have created thriving businesses including Fox & Jane Salon, Skin Habit, two Maverick’s Barbershops, six Renegade fitness locations, and a staggering 17 Yoga Box locations with seven more set to open across Arizona, California, and Chicago. Shannon credits much of their success to finding the perfect locations for their self-funded projects: buildings that have potential to evolve into “Home Away From Home” community spaces, with minimal construction needed. Their approach involves understanding the needs of their patrons, exploring sustainable brands, and embracing eco-friendly buildings.

When speaking with Shannon, it’s clear their passion for small brick-and-mortar businesses is unbridled. It’s since expanded into the founding of “Better Future”, a full-service venture capital company that sets out to transform small businesses into wildly successful brands. And it’s not about making their mark or vision on the businesses they create or acquire: in fact, the most heartwarming aspect of their strategy is their commitment to inclusivity and maintaining businesses’ roots. Shannon and Billy “believe in offering the best services at the most affordable prices to make everyone feel at home”. Each location they open embodies the unique personality of its neighborhood, and their managing partners are offered equity in their regions which leads to low turnover for their staff. As Shannon says, “Our projects have all evolved organically, and have since compounded into what it’s become. We didn’t expect it to be this massive.”

Outside of the wellness industry, their most recent venture has been into the restaurant world. The pair recently acquired Oblio’s Pizza, Kaos Pizza, and Uno Mas Taqueria in Denver, Colorado — family-run restaurants that already had a fanbase in place. With their foray into this realm, it was all about “continuing to save small businesses that don’t need to close. Maybe we refresh a website or partner with DoorDash, but we don’t change what people fundamentally loved about these places already. We come in at a macro-level, and we coach our managing partners on the grittier things like quality control, HR, and payroll.”

When asked about his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, Shannon’s message was clear: “Billy and I try not to feel too heavy when something feels daunting or doesn’t go well. We know it’s all part of the journey. Young people should be willing to make mistakes and get their hands dirty. It’s all about how quickly you jump into action if you see an issue arise. It’s about leadership, bringing the right people together, and honing creative energy. Also, we don’t do this alone — and that’s everything.”

“I think a lot of people don’t chase their visions out of fear. But if they broke down those visions, there would be more clarity. People need to ask themselves, ‘Does the thing I’m hung up on even exist?’ After having our son Cody, I’ve learned how much you can’t control. But it’s not about that. It’s about having no end in sight and being adaptable.”

While their growing résumé is already impressive, this is only a starting point for the Canu family. Following our lunch, I’ve felt invigorated by Shannon’s outlook on tackling life and our personal aspirations. I hope you too have the opportunity to meet Shannon and Billy, whether at one of their many locations or while taking a stroll around the Island (which happens to be one of Shannon’s favorite things to do).





