Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Movie Reviews

“Thelma” & The Best Revenge Plot in Ages

1 min.
Caroline Minchella
This generation’s geriatric “Mission: Impossible,” “Thelma” is a cheeky, touching tribute to the relationship between a grandmother (June Squibb) and her lovingly-protective grandson.

Content amidst her Hoosier cabinets, floral wallpaper, and embroidery, Thelma Post is everyone’s favorite grandmother: proffering snacks after an afternoon visit of watching films on her CRT TV, and begrudgingly wearing her medical alert bracelet for your own peace of mind. When her grandson isn’t there, Thelma’s primary concerns are sorting vitamins, her bike pedal exerciser, and learning how to leave a comment on Facebook. That is, until she receives a scam phone call that sets off a reign of chaos.

Convinced by a conman that her grandson Daniel has been in an accident that’s landed him in jail, Thelma sets off to the Post Office in a taxicab to mail $10,000 cash to an nondescript P.O. box. But when Daniel awakens from a nap and reveals that he’s perfectly safe, Thelma — not one to take the hit lying down — devises a plan to trek across Los Angeles and recover her money. Armed with a scooter that runs 43 miles on one charge!, Thelma enlists her friend Ben (the late Richard Roundtree) to break free from his nursing home and become the Robin to her Batman. With cockroaches, nursing home attendees, and her family in hot pursuit, Thelma will stop at nothing to retain her self-sufficiency and prove her Herculean bravery.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute | David Bolen

Endearing and plucky, our 93-year-old heroine is the unlikeliest of superheroes — and yet she’s most exciting to watch. Even sweeter is the fact that the film, Josh Margolin’s directorial debut, is loosely based off his own grandmother. While some may feel it has a slower pace, “Thelma” still manages to capture the spirit of action films past and the whimsical farce of “White Lotus,” in which lead actor Fred Hechinger (who plays Daniel) rose to fame. With stunts, humor, and a largely-realistic script, “Thelma” is one to watch and appreciate at any age.

Movie Times: Click Here
Genre: Comedy | Action | Adventure
Director: Josh Margolin
Actors: Clark Gregg, Fred Hechinger, Parker Posey, Richard Roundtree & June Squibb
Run Time: 97 minutes
Rating: PG-13 for Strong Language



Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

