“It Ends With Us” – A Worthwhile Film (Trigger Warning)

Calling all CoHo (Colleen Hoover) fans! The long awaited “It Ends With Us” is finally at Village Theatre. Based on Hoover’s bestseller, “It Ends with Us” follows Lily Bloom as she embarks on a new chapter in life – with her own business and a new city. What starts out showing dual romances – one in present day and one in the past – takes a dark turn as Lily finds herself repeating generational cycles she never anticipated.

Behind the Scenes

Disclaimer, this film features scenes of domestic violence. While that should be enough to talk about in itself, the internet is focused on the behind the scenes drama. TBH I haven’t seen this much talk around a film since “Don’t Worry Darling.”

With an alleged rift between director/leading man, Justin Baldoni, and the rest of the cast, accusations are being thrown in all directions. Is Blake Lively doing the film’s theme of domestic violence justice or is it being overshadowed by her simultaneously promoting her hair line / alcohol brand / hot husband Ryan Reynolds in his own box office hit “Deadpool & Wolverine”? Did Justin Baldoni make a newly postpartum Blake Lively uncomfortable on set and create a negative environment for the whole cast and crew?

Watching the film, what I can say is that these two costars are top notch actors. No glimpse of interpersonal cracks can be spotted. Their chemistry radiates and their banter adds a much needed layer of fluff on a very dark topic.

There was also the initial buzz about casting with readers popping up to denounce Blake Lively as “too old” for the role of 23 year old Lily. Author Colleen Hoover has since come forward and said that when the book was written in 2016, she was contractually obligated to write about college age characters. She says that she “corrected” that error in the film. Watching it, the film does make more sense with older characters. Also, Serena van der Woodsen will never be too old for anything. If you’re a diehard reader, this article does a great job with comparisons between the two – ‘It Ends With Us’: Differences Between Colleen Hoover Book and Movie.

Movie Review

We start the film with Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) attending her father’s funeral in small town Maine. While she seems upset to be there, she doesn’t strike as a daughter mourning – our first indicator that this is a complicated relationship. We then follow Lily as she sits atop a rooftop in a big city. Along comes Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), busting out onto the rooftop, kicking over chairs, all around being a hot mess until he notices Lily. The duo exchange secrets you would only feel comfortable sharing with a stranger. Such as losing your virginity to a homeless man. The music, the close ups, the art in creating a sexy scene without cheap thrills. We are left wanting more as Ryle, the good looking neurosurgeon gets called away for an operation. As is always my experience with strangers on rooftops.

Next, we are introduced to teenage Lily (Isabela Ferrer), who is a carbon copy of Blake Lively. She notices Atlas Corrigan (Alex Neustaedter) sneaking into the abandoned house across the street from hers. Lily crosses over and leaves food and other comforts by the door for him. An unlikely friendship between the girl who seemingly has it together and the homeless teen who has nothing, blooms into something more.

Back in present day, Lily is bringing to life the dream of opening up her own flower shop. Along comes Allysa (Jenny Slate) bringing a much needed secondary female to the story. A likeable character with a habit of sticking her foot in her mouth, Allysa is hired at the flower shop while also becoming quick friends with Lily. When Allysa’s husband, Marshall (Hasan Minhaj) stops by the flower shop with Lily’s brother, things start picking up. Who would have known, Allysa’s brother is the good looking neurosurgeon. Also, I never knew I would be attracted to a man in a rainbow onesie. Now the fight for Lily’s affection begins, rainbow onesie and all.

The dual timeline sets up both of Lily’s suitors as men you are rooting for. It also provides a comparison of how different love is when you are a teenager versus an established adult. The teenage love, it’s awkward, it’s genuine, it’s consuming. The adult love is sexy and the focus of aligning priorities.

As previously shared, the film could be triggering with its scenes of domestic violence. The interactions are quick, confusing, and concerning. There is not an all out brawl, but a series of incidents that make it feel all too believable. I shed some tears in the theater but walked away feeling this was really a piece of art.

Movie Times: Click here

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Justin Baldoni

Actors: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Jenny Slate

Running Time: 2 hours 10 minutes.

Rating: Rated PG-13 for strong violent content and disturbing material.





