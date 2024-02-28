San Diego Storytelling Festival is Back – Mar. 16

The Storytellers of San Diego return to Coronado Public Library for a daylong celebration of all things storytelling on Saturday, March 16 from 10 am to 6 pm. There’s a reason why storytelling has been around for much longer than the written word. Listening to a storyteller is an immersive, enchanting experience not to be missed. This free all-day festival takes over the library with storytelling for adults and kids, open mic sessions, and a debut performance by the participants of the first-ever Storytelling Institute, a storytelling how-to course for novices.

Stay updated on cplevents.org and keep an eye out for the full day’s schedule!





