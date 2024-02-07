Announcing the 2024 Coronado Community READ: “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt

Now in its eighth year, the Coronado Community READ is designed to unite the community through the shared reading of a single book. The program encourages discussion and participation in planned community-building events around the theme of the title, selected by you, the readers.

The Coronado Community READ Selection Committee, comprised of Coronado Public Library staff, community partners, and local book club members, considered all nominated titles and applied the established criteria to narrow the field down to 10 and then to five titles. The public was invited to vote on their choice of those five titles.

This year’s winner is Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt. The companion picks are Consider the Octopus by Nora Raleigh Baskin and Gae Polisner for teens and Inky the Octopus by Erin Guendelsberger for kids.

Prepare for a month-long cephalopod-celebration by checking out one of these titles today!





