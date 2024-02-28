Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Scripps Institute Researcher to Talk About Marine Mammal Communication – Coronado Community READ – Mar. 12

Whales are abundant off of the California coast, although sometimes they can be difficult to see from the beach. Scientists from Scripps Institution of Oceanography attempt to understand the communication of marine mammals (like Tova from Remarkably Bright Creatures), solely by listening. Come learn about whale communication and hear their beautiful songs with Dr. Vanessa ZoBell from the Scripps Whale Acoustics lab.

Dr. Zobell will be giving this talk on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 6:30 pm in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. This is one of the many events taking place part of the annual Coronado Community READ. For more information on this event and more, please visit cplevents.org.

About the Speaker: 

Dr. Vanessa ZoBell is a postdoctoral researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego. Her PhD work focused on reducing threats to large whales in the Southern California region. She is broadly interested in research focused around human-wildlife interactions, conservation, sustainability, and finding solutions for the modern ocean.



